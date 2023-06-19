“I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup” - Javed Miandad slams India over refusal to visit Pakistan

Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad has stated that Pakistan should not play matches in India, even if it is the World Cup, unless the BCCI agrees to send the Indian team to Pakistan first.

As per ICC's draft schedule, Pakistan will take on India in the marquee clash of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. Speaking in reference to the same, Miandad hit out at India for their refusal to visit Pakistan, citing security concerns.

The former Pakistan captain was quoted as saying in a PTI report:

"Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here. If I had to make a decision I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup. We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond in the same manner.

"Pakistan cricket is bigger...we are still producing quality players. So I don't think even if we don't go to India it will make any difference to us," he added.

Miandad has criticised Narendra Modi as well. #AsiaCup2023



"Pakistan's cricket is better than India's. India can go to hell if they do not want to come here. Pakistan should refuse to travel to India for the World Cup," Javed Miandad.Miandad has criticised Narendra Modi as well. #CWC23 "Pakistan's cricket is better than India's. India can go to hell if they do not want to come here. Pakistan should refuse to travel to India for the World Cup," Javed Miandad. Miandad has criticised Narendra Modi as well. #CWC23 #AsiaCup2023 https://t.co/Ulo23pPACn

India haven’t visited Pakistan since 2008 when they featured in the Asia Cup. The arch-rivals continue to meet in ICC events and the Asia Cup.

“It was on the cards” - Miandad on hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023

Following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, the tournament will now be played in a hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Miandad was not surprised with the move. He commented:

"It was on the cards that they would again not send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup so it is time we also take a strong stand now."

Once again urging India not to mix politics and sports, the 66-year-old added:

"I always say one can't choose its neighbours, so it is better to live by cooperating with each other. And I have always said cricket is a sport which brings people closer to each other and can remove misunderstandings and grievances between countries.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns No changes are made as far as the venues are concerned unless there is a strong enough reason in the World Cup. [PTI - Talking about Pakistan needs a venue change for Afghanistan & Australia match] No changes are made as far as the venues are concerned unless there is a strong enough reason in the World Cup. [PTI - Talking about Pakistan needs a venue change for Afghanistan & Australia match] https://t.co/xOyItipfbc

Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and 233 ODIs, scoring 8832 and 7381 runs respectively.

