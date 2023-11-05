Virat Kohli said he'd never be as good as his "hero" Sachin Tendulkar despite equalling the latter's record of 49 ODI centuries on Sunday. Kohli admitted that equalling the record and receiving Tendulkar's appreciation for the same was a "very emotional" and moving moment for him.

Kohli scored the 49th century during India's 2023 World Cup match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. His 101 (121) was a masterclass in innings building and batting according to the ever-changing situation of the game.

Tweeting his praise for Kohli, Tendulkar said he hoped his successor would break his record soon.

"For me, it is all too much to take in," Kohli said when asked about the praise. "To equal my hero's record is a huge honour for me. People like comparisons. I am never going to be as good as him. He is always going to be my hero. It is a very emotional moment for me. I know where I have come from and to get this appreciation, means a lot to me."

Expand Tweet

The knock, which came on his 35th birthday, helped India post 326 before Ravindra Jadeja and company shot the Proteas down for just 83.

"I am just happy that God has blessed me with that enjoyment again" - Virat Kohli

Kohli admitted that playing against South Africa in a top-of-the-table clash on his birthday made him feel like it was "not just another game".

He then went on to speak about his role in the side, something which was criticized as 'selfish' and 'century-obsession' on social media when he was taking his time in the middle-overs.

"When the openers start in that fashion, it feels it is a belter and everyone has to play that way," he said. "But the ball gets older, the pitch slows down. The message was clear - keep batting around me. On pitches like these, if you get out, maybe we could have gotten 320-325. Once we got more than 315, we knew we were in a comfortable position."

"I am enjoying myself, playing cricket all over again. That is more important for me. I am just happy that God has blessed me with that enjoyment again and that I can do what I have been able to do what I have been doing all these years," Kohli added.

India have cemented their place at the top of the points table and will now face the Netherlands in their last league-stage match on November 12.