"I have noticed, especially with this particular umpire" - Daren Sammy's scathing claim after controversial umpiring calls in WI vs AUS 2025 1st Test

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy slammed the TV umpire, Adrian Holdstock, for his egregious errors against his side in the ongoing first Test against Australia at Barbados. West Indies lost the two crucial wickets of Roston Chase and Shai Hope to questionable calls from the TV umpire on the second day.

The former was adjudged LBW on the field off the bowling of Pat Cummins, leading to him reviewing the decision straightaway. Yet, with replays clearly showing a deflection off the bat, the TV umpire upheld the on-field decision, resulting in Chase walking back to the pavilion for 44.

Meanwhile, eight overs later, Hope was given out caught behind when replays clearly showed wicketkeeper Alex Carey had slightly grounded the ball. The decision was shocking, considering a similar caught behind off Travis Head went in favor of the batter on Day 1.

Talking about the TV umpire after play on Day 2, Sammy said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"We are just trying to find some sort of understanding as to what the process is. We only hope for consistency. That's all we could ask for. When there is doubt in something, just be consistent across the board. I have noticed, especially with this particular umpire, it's something that for me started in England. It's frustrating. I just ask for consistency in the decision-making."

He added:

"Look, you don't want to get yourself in a situation where you're wondering about certain umpires. Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question. I know he's here for the series. You don't want to go in a Test match having that doubt."

Despite the controversial umpiring, the action on the field has been riveting through the first two days. Australia scored only 180 in their first innings after winning the toss and batting first.

In response, the hosts mustered only 190 to capture a lead of 10 runs. The Aussies have struggled again in their second innings, crawling to 92/4 in 33 overs at the end of Day 2.

"You'll have to wait and see for that" - Daren Sammy

Daren Sammy said the West Indies are still contemplating lodging an official complaint on the umpiring in the first Test against Australia. However, the West Indian coach remained aware of the possible fines imposed on the players if they commented on the match officials.

"You'll have to wait and see for that. (lodging an official complaint). We know the rules. We know fines going all across the board. I don't want them to focus on that," said Sammy (via the aforementioned source).

Meanwhile, the West Indies are looking to win an unimaginable second consecutive Test match against Australia, having beaten them when the teams last met in Brisbane last year.

