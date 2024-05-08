"I have picked up many wickets by doing that" - Wasim Akram on surprising batters by shortening his run up [SK Match ki Baat Exclusive]

Pakistan's legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram is widely considered as one of the greatest ever to have played the game. The left-arm pacer recently spoke about how he altered his run up at times to outfox batters.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Match ki Baat, Akram mentioned that he was able to pick up several wickets by shortening his 17-step bowling run up. He also pointed out how Ravindra Jadeja has been doing something similar by not giving batters enough time to think.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said (6:00 onwards):

"My run up was of 17 steps. At times, I would sprint for those 17 steps, while on some occasions, I would turn around from the midway and start my run up. I have picked up many wickets by doing that. I got a couple of wickets in New Zealand, where the batter wasn't ready and ended up edging it to the slip. He did complain to the umpire, but it didn't help. Ravindra Jadeja's move is very sensible because, in T20 cricket, he finishes his over very quickly."

Wasim Akram is one of the most successful Pakistani bowlers. The seamer finished his career with 502 and 414 wickets in ODIs and Test cricket, respectively.

"Ravindra Jadeja is a street-smart cricketer who has been doing it from the start" - Wasim Akram on Team India star completing his over quickly

Wasim Akram highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja is a street-smart cricket, a trait that comes naturally and cannot be taught by coaches. He stated that the spinner makes it tougher for batters with how quickly he finishes his over.

The 57-year-old suggested that batters might stop the bowler in his run up a few times if he isn't ready, but he is unlikely to do it every single time.

Akram added:

"Things like street-smartness and situation awareness cannot be taught by coaches. You have to learn these things by yourself. Ravindra Jadeja is a street-smart cricketer who has been doing it from the start. Yes, the batter can stop the bowler if he isn't ready, but how many times is he going to do it?"

Ravindra Jadeja is currently plying his trade for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). He has claimed eight wickets from 11 outings at an economy rate of 7.26.

