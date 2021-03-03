"I thought about actually walking away from the game" - Chris Gayle

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has revealed he changed his mind about quitting international cricket after receiving a national call-up.

The southpaw, who last played a T20I two years back, is part of the West Indies squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Chris Gayle, 41, last played an international match in August 2019. After playing franchise cricket across the globe, the destructive batsman is now back on the international circuit.

Chris Gayle, who left the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to play against Sri Lanka, said at a press conference:

"I thought about actually walking away from the game, and then people said: 'No, don't do it, don't do it. Stay and play as long as possible. 'So I decided I'm actually going to continue playing. I wasn't actually thinking down this road. I was like, I'm going to play franchise cricket, entertaining people as much as possible, and whatever is left to offer within the game from Chris Gayle, I want to exploit around the world."

Chris Gayle added that he was never going to turn down anything related to West Indies cricket. The left-handed batsman insisted that he wants to help them win their third T20 World Cup, which will take place in India later this year.

"When I got the call, and they asked if I'm willing and interested, I said: 'Yes, I want to play for West Indies'. That's where my heart is. I'm never going to turn down anything pertaining to West Indies cricket at this particular time. So I came back from Pakistan to be a part of the set-up leading into the World Cup so we can have unity within the group, and then hopefully we can win this T20 trophy," Chris Gayle added.

Chris Gayle is arguably the greatest T20 batsman of all time. He has close to 14,000 runs and 22 hundreds in the shortest format of the game. Despite batting at an unfamiliar No.3 spot, he had a fabulous IPL 2020 campaign for Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings), as he averaged almost 44 and had a strike rate of 144.

At 41, it's more mental than physical: Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle credited his mental willpower for his longevity. The 41-year-old continues to lead a lavish lifestyle, but looks after himself with proper training.

"At 41, that's what actually gets me through on a daily basis: it's more mental than physical to me. It's the willpower of the mind. The mind still wants to be out there and be out there on the park, still executing from a batting point of view and still having fun. That's what gives me that extra drive to continue playing. If the mind stops operating like that for me, then I'd have to ask myself a big question there, but for now, it's the mindset", Gayle said.

Chris Gayle, who has entered his 22nd year as an international cricketer, further added in this regard:

"The mindset is still good. I'm still looking after myself, I still do my training. Most people say, 'are you on a diet?' I still eat properly, I still eat what I want, I still have my fun. I make sure I have a clear mind at all times. Once you have a clear mind, you can be free to do whatever you want."

Although Chris Gayle might be batting in the middle-order, he isn't worried as he reckons he will be the "best in the world" in whichever position he bats.

Making his ODI debut in 1999, Chris Gayle has won two T20 World Cups (2012 and 2016) and one Champions Trophy (2004). After Sir Don Bradman, Brian Lara and, Virender Sehwag, he's only the fourth batsman to register more than two triple hundreds in Test cricket.