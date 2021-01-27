"I was probably nervous for the first couple of games" - Adam Milne on making his comeback after two surgeries

Adam Milne has revealed how nervous he was while playing his first couple of games for the Sydney Thunder in the BBL this season. The New Zealand pacer was sidelined for 16 months due to a severe stress fracture on his left ankle, and required two surgeries.

The 28-year-old missed the first two games of the Thunder's onging BBL campaign, but has played 11 of his side's last 12 encounters, indicating his body is holding up well. Adam Milne said he is comfortable with his body as he looks forward to representing his nation again.

"I was probably nervous for the first couple of games; In the first one, it was just getting the feel of the run-up again. As it's going on, I felt like my rhythms are getting better and getting a bit more zoned in. I feel good and confident with my body; I'm not sort of worried about anything. The lack of game time (was the hardest), There's just the little bit of time where you lose the match awareness and that just that feeling of running in in a game. Once you've done it a few times you get that feeling back what it's like running in to bowl in a game," Adam Milne said to AAP.

Ohhh that's a beauty from Adam Milne to knock over Will Jacks for a golden duck! 🔥 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Dy7G9QvMuQ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2021

Sydney Thunder finished third in the group phase and will play the winner of the Eliminator between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers for a place in the final. The Thunder are going into the knockouts on a patchy run of form as they have only won two of their last six games.

Adam Milne's performance in the BBL so far

The 28-year-old fast bowler has bowled well in the BBL without much luck. Adam Milne recently finished with unbelievable figures of 1-6 in his four overs against the Adelaide Strikers. The Kiwi paceman bowled as many as 20 dot balls in his spell.

Overall this season, Milne has picked up five wickets and has bowled at an economy of 7.40. Sydney Thunder skipper Callum Ferguson often turns to the pacer during the powerplay and death overs. His ability to bowl tight spells in crunch situations have certainly come in handy for his side.