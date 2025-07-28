“I had no problem with what Shubman Gill did” - Former cricketer’s blunt take on declaration controversy in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former pacer Steve Harmison defended Shubman Gill and Team India's decision to refuse England captain Ben Stokes' declaration handshake, allowing Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to complete their hundreds in the fourth Test. The penultimate Test of the series eventually ended in a draw as the Shubman Gill-led side batted out 143 overs at Old Trafford, Manchester, to keep themselves alive.

After the partnership between the all-rounders flourished to such an extent that a draw was the only likely result, Ben Stokes wished to end the contest to save his frontline bowlers. There is only a three-day gap between the fourth and the fifth Test, and there are several injury concerns across both camps already.

However, since both Jadeja and Sundar were well into their eighties, they wanted to carry on batting to reach their respective milestones, with skipper Shubman Gill backing the decision from the dressing room as well.

Steve Harmison felt that such a well-contested Test, which went till the last session, did not deserve such an ugly end.

"It was a great spectacle if they had finished 15 minutes earlier. It did not tarnish anything for what the guys did, but I thought it just left a little bit of bad taste. I had no problem with what Shubman Gill did, but I just think, the way that it ended, I did not think this Test match needed it to end that way," Harmison said on talkSPORT.

"Yes, you want to see them get a hundred and I don't begrudge them at all. I'm really pleased they stayed out for their hundreds. England threw everything at them, some tired bodies. But I think we again showed that our cupboard of spin bowlers is a good volume and a good number, but it is a bit threadbare," he added.

After India refused the declaration handshake, Ben Stokes brought on part-time bowlers like Joe Root and Harry Brook until the visitors eventually gave in after both batters reached the three-figure mark.

"It might sell 15,000 tickets at 26 pounds a go on Day 5" - Steve Harmison slams Old Trafford pitch in England's draw against the Shubman Gill-led side

All four matches in the series have lasted up to Day 5, but the thrill of the final day was missing from Old Trafford as England could only pick up four wickets in 143 overs in the second innings. Barring a few balls which bounced erratically, there were no major demons on the pitch as the English pacers had to toil hard, only for nothing from the slow, placid wicket on offer.

Harmison opined that such surfaces are hampering England's cause, although it might lead to a spike in ticket sales.

"The pitches again are England's Kryptonite. I'm not going to make any excuses. These are just not the surfaces that England need to play on in England. I mean, we should be having home advantage. It (Such pitches) might sell 15,000 tickets at 26 pounds a go on Day 5, but from our cricket team's point of view, I'll stick up for the boys on that front," Harmison said.

He further stated that had the Test match carried on for one more day, the Shubman Gill-led side would have won.

"Nothing against what India did, if we had another day, I think India would have won. England were cooked, and two spinners on that surface, and it would have been a bit more of a challenge," he added.

The series scorelines remain the same following the drawn clash in Manchester. England have a narrow 2-1 lead, while India have the opportunity to draw the series with a win at The Oval in the fifth and final Test of the series.

