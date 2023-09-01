"I have not pulled out but finished my agreement" - Ambati Rayudu offers clarification after leaving CPL 2023 midway

Veteran batter Ambati Rayudu's stint in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots ended after three matches.

The organizers stated that the former Indian international pulled out of the competition due to 'personal reasons'. However, Rayudu clarified, saying that he agreed to play in the CPL only till August 28 as he "had prior commitments".

"I have agreed to play in the cpl only till the 28 th of August as I have had prior commitments.. so as stated in the media I have not pulled out but finished my agreement.. thank you @CPL and @sknpatriots," Ambati Rayudu wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Rayudu was signed by the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as a marquee player, replacing South Africa's Tristan Stubbs. The Proteas cricketer had to pull out due to international commitments.

The Chennai Super Kings star became only the second Indian after Pravin Tambe to play in the CPL. He announced his retirement from international cricket after helping CSK to their fifth IPL title earlier this year.

The Texas Super Kings also named Ambati Rayudu as one of their signings for the inaugural Major League Cricket competition in the USA. But five days before the start of the league, Rayudu pulled out after the BCCI's proposal to introduce a one-year cooling-off period for retired Indian players before they can participate in overseas franchise leagues.

How did Ambati Rayudu perform in CPL 2023?

Ambati Rayudu had an average outing in the ongoing CPL 2023. He played three matches for the Patriots in the ongoing edition, scoring 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 117.50.

In the first match against the Jamaica Tallawahs, the right-handed batter bagged a golden duck. In the next game against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the 37-year-old scored 32 runs off 24 deliveries but couldn't take his team over the line.

In his final knock for the Patriots, Rayudu scored just 15 runs against the Barbados Royals.

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots languish at the bottom of the table with two points from six matches. They are still winless in the competition and both their points from ties after games were abandoned due to inclement weather conditions.