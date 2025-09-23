"I have rarely seen Jasprit Bumrah bowl so many full tosses" - Former RCB batter's blunt remark after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India batter Mohammad Kaif has criticized ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah following the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan. The game was played on Sunday, September 21, in Dubai.

Put into bat, Pakistan finished with 171/5, while Bumrah returned figures of 0/45 in four overs. In response, Abhishek Sharma’s 74 off 39 balls guided India to a comfortable six-wicket victory with seven balls to spare.

On Tuesday, September 23, speaking in a YouTube video, Mohammad Kaif stated that Bumrah looked a little off-color and that he had rarely seen the 31-year-old bowl so many full tosses. Kaif remarked:

“Jasprit Bumrah looked a little off color. His spell was under some pressure, and whenever he was trying to bowl a yorker, many deliveries ended up as full tosses. I have very rarely seen Jasprit Bumrah, who is known for bowling precise yorkers, bowl so many full tosses. Several times the ball reached the height of the waist, and the batsman was able to hit it, including pull shots.”

The 44-year-old also questioned India’s tactics of giving Jasprit Bumrah three overs in the powerplay, noting that under Rohit Sharma, he was usually used more in the later stages of the game. Kaif added:

“I feel this might still be related to the injury issues he had, whether it was during the England tour, where he played three Test matches, or the challenges he faced there. That’s why he’s bowling three overs back-to-back. He used to bowl the first over, then the 13th, then the 17th, and finally the 19th. In the IPL, Rohit Sharma as a captain used to manage him in this way when playing for India. But now I see a new trend where Bumrah is being given three overs consecutively.”

So far in the Asia Cup 2025, Bumrah has played three games, taking three wickets at an average of 30.66, a strike rate of 22.00, and an economy rate of 8.36.

“I think somewhere he is not at his peak” - Mohammad Kaif’s bold statement on Jasprit Bumrah

In the same video, Mohammad Kaif observed that Jasprit Bumrah is currently not at his peak, struggling with pace and accuracy, and expressed hope that he will return to full form soon. Kaif said:

“The main reason, I think, is that for players who have been injured, Suryakumar has probably been told that once their body is warmed up, they should bowl two or three overs consecutively and get through them. I think somewhere he is not at his peak. Bumrah, who is known for his speed, accuracy, and precise yorkers, seems to be struggling with that signature weapon of his. In the last few matches, his yorkers have been turning into full tosses but I hope he comes out of it soon. There is no doubt that he is a very great bowler.”

Bumrah is expected to return to action when India take on Bangladesh in their second Super 4 clash on Wednesday, September 24, in Dubai.

