'I rate Sachin Tendulkar's hundred at Chennai above Virender Sehwag's triple century at Multan' - Saqlain Mushtaq

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has rated Sachin Tendulkar's century in the Chennai Test of 1999 above Virender Sehwag's triple hundred at Multan in 2004. He reasoned that the Indian opener's knock had come in favourable conditions with the Pakistan team also lacking in preparation.

Saqlain Mushtaq shared his views on these two memorable knocks played by the Indian batting duo in an interaction on the YouTube show Cricket Baaz.

On being asked to rate Virender Sehwag's triple century at Multan, Saqlain Mushtaq mentioned that the Indian opener was lucky as the conditions favoured him.

"I feel it was a tailor-made situation for him. Nature was kind on him. I am not saying that he is not a good player, he is a great player, he is a very good player."

Saqlain Mushtaq added that a lot of things went in Virender Sehwag's favour apart from the injuries to Shoaib Akhtar and Mushtaq himself.

"Not because I was injured and Shoaib Akhtar was also injured, wicket was flat, conditions were tough for the bowlers, the whole bowling unit had collapsed. There were issues in the Board, Inzamam was accidently made the captain, someone else was the captain."

Saqlain Mushtaq cited the lack of preparation on the Pakistan team's part as the biggest contributing factor for Virender Sehwag's success.

"Lot of things were changing, the mind was not set, focus was not there, the preparations were not good. When you have the Ashes, they prepare for that for one year. We were having a series against India and we had no planning, no preparation."

The former off-spinner labelled Virender Sehwag as an exceptional player while adding that the triple ton in Multan had been served to him on a platter.

"Sehwag is a very destructive attacking player but I won't rate that triple hundred. I will say that nature has given that to him on a platter. He has played lot of good knocks. You enjoy when you have prepared well and the bowling unit is working fine and conditions are tough for the batsmen."

Comparison between Sachin Tendulkar's century at Chennai and Virender Sehwag's triple ton at Multan

Virender Sehwag smashed a belligerent 309 runs against Pakistan at Multan

Saqlain Mushtaq went on to rate Sachin Tendulkar's century at Chennai higher than Virender Sehwag's triple ton at Multan as the Pakistan team was fully prepared when they had embarked for the 1999 tour to India.

"I rate the 130 odd runs that Sachin Tendulkar scored in the 2nd innings in the Chennai Test match ahead of the triple century scored by Virender Sehwag. Because we had gone with full preparation that time. It was a fight, there was a battle."

Saqlain Mushtaq stated that Virender Sehwag's innings had come in conducive conditions on a batting-friendly first-day pitch.

"Here there was no fight or battle. And it was the 1st innings of the Test match, not the 2nd innings. It was the 1st innings, first day pitch, no preparation. Some good deeds of his parents or his own good deeds worked for him."

Virender Sehwag's blistering 309-run knock in the Multan Test of 2004 had come off just 375 deliveries. It was studded with 39 boundaries and six maximums, including the six off Saqlain Mushtaq's bowling to bring up his triple-century. The knock helped India to register a victory against Pakistan.