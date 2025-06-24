“I was rather disappointed” - Former captain's stunning remark on Rishabh Pant during Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his disappointment at Rishabh Pant not choosing to pull out his trademark somersault celebration during his second innings ton in the first Test against England. The wicket-keeper unleashed a Dele Alli-inspired celebration rather than his acrobatic one after reaching the landmark on Day 4.

After being stranded in the nineties for 26 deliveries, Pant finally sealed his fourth hundred on English soil with a quick single. While several expected him to replicate the somersault celebration, just like he did in the first innings, he chose not to do so.

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar was seen gesturing the somersault action towards the centurion from the stands, but the southpaw in return suggested that he would do it later.

Trending

Michael Vaughan remarked that he was also waiting along with the rest to watch the batter celebrate with the somersault.

“Can you explain what that celebration is? Do you know what that is? I was waiting for that flip as well. I was rather disappointed on commentary when he didn't produce a double flip. Knowing Rishabh, he's always going to try to improve his celebrations, but I guess your celebration is probably taking this bit,” Vaughan asked Gavaskar on Sony Sports Network (via Hindustan Times).

“No, this is, I think that's basically, thanking the gods above. He had something on his eye. He kind of put us on the signal," Gavaskar replied.

The wicket-keeper batter introduced the somersault celebration quite recently, when he scored a hundred for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). In the past, he was known to display his acrobatics on the field, most notably his kip-ups while wicket-keeping.

"You let Rishabh Pant be Rishabh Pant" - KL Rahul after the southpaw's dominant hundred on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Rishabh Pant scored 118 runs off 140 deliveries in the second innings of the first Test against England. He struck 15 fours and three sixes in his innings, playing a huge role in Team India extending their lead.

"It is hard for us to understand his mindset but you let Rishabh Pant be Rishabh Pant. There is obviously a method to his madness as he is averaging 45 in Test cricket. There is a lot of thinking about the outrageous shots he plays. You just try to calm him down as much as possible between balls," KL Rahul said during the post-day press conference (via Sky Sports).

Chasing 371 for a historic win, England are placed at 21-0 at Stumps on Day 4. The Ben Stokes-led side still need 350 runs for a series lead, while India need to pick up 10 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news