"I realized how important this is to my father, my wife, my friends, and well-wishers" - Ravichandran Ashwin on his 100th Test 

Ravichandran Ashwin shone with the ball in his 100th Test, bagging nine wickets across two innings in the recently concluded fifth Test against England in Dharamsala.

Speaking about the milestone, Ashwin mentioned how it was a very special moment for his family and well-wishers. Opening up on his 100th Test appearance, the veteran off-spinner said in his latest YouTube video:

"I realized how important this is to my father, my wife, my friends, and well-wishers—everything that my mom went through. I was never that emotional a person."

Ashwin said that he didn't expect the overwhelming reception he received from fans and experts for his 100th Test. Suggesting that he considers playing the sport a job, he added:

"So many people wished me well for my 100th test. In all honesty, I never expected such a reception and celebration for my 100th test, and I’ve never expected anybody to celebrate me. It might be a dream for someone else, but it has always been in my peripheral thought process to be celebrated by someone else. Because my purpose in playing my game is different. We are playing this game; it is a form of expression; it is my job; and it is what puts food on the table. So many people watch it and take my happiness as their own."

Ravichandran Ashwin stole the show with his bowling exploits on Day 3 of the Dharamsala Test. He picked up his 36th five-wicket haul in the format, the most by an Indian bowler. The Men in Blue ultimately won the match by an innings and 64 runs, sealing the series 4-1.

"So many people were holding hoardings and posters" - Ravichandran Ashwin on receiving a thunderous reception from fans in Dharamsala

Ravichandran Ashwin recalled how several fans in Dharamsala brought posters and banners for him, with some even coming from his home state Tamil Nadu, to celebrate his 100th Test appearance.

Stating that the reaction from the fans made his 100th Test even more special, he said:

"So many people were holding hoardings and posters saying that they were there all the way from Tamil Nadu to watch my 100th test. A man was holding a hoard in Hindi, saying that somebody please tell Ash that he is the reason why I came to the match. So many people, such as him, made this a memorable occasion for me."

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged 26 wickets in 10 innings, finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the India-England five-match Test series.

