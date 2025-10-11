"I was really surprised and shocked" - Team India batter's massive claim on dismissal on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Team India opener KL Rahul expressed disbelief at his dismissal out of nowhere on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The 33-year-old scored a majestic century in the series opener at Ahmedabad, helping India pull off an innings and 140-run victory.

Rahul looked to be in the mood for another big score as he raced away to 38 off just 53 deliveries. However, he was undone by a Jomel Warrican delivery that spun big to have him stumped.

Reflecting on the dismissal before the start of play on Day 2, Rahul told JioStar:

"It didn't seem to me at all that a ball is going to spin on Day 1 and maybe even Day 2. That was the confidence I had in my pitch-reading ability, which went down the drain in that one ball. The one ball just spun out of nowhere, so I was really surprised and shocked and didn't expect that at all. So I was disappointed and confused as to what happened."

He continued:

"I saw the wicket when I walked in yesterday morning, and even when I was batting and I was licking my lips. I thought it was going to be a really good wicket to bat on. Played in Delhi before, it's a fast outfield and really difficult to stop the run flow once the batters are in. So I was really excited to get a big one."

Despite failing to convert his start, Rahul added a valuable half-century stand for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal to get India off to a solid start.

"I've already in the back of my mind started thinking about my plans" - KL Rahul on the upcoming Australian tour

KL Rahul said he has already begun formulating his game plan and mindset for the upcoming ODI series in Australia. Following the Test series against the West Indies, Team India will play Australia in a blockbuster three-match ODI series, starting in Perth on October 19.

"I've already in the back of my mind started thinking about my plans. Obviously, when I play the ODI format, it's a different role. I go back in the middle-order and take on the keeping gloves. So just make sure I get a few net sessions in with that kind of a mindset and what I really want to achieve when I am batting in the middle-order," said Rahul (via the aforementioned source).

He concluded:

The conditions will be different, the role is different. I might have to walk in and start taking more chances early on if I walk in at the end of the 35th or the 36th over. Maybe I need to get a move on really quickly and see where my boundary options are.

Rahul played a vital role in India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, their last ODI assignment earlier this year. Playing in the lower middle-order, the veteran batter scored 140 runs while being dismissed only once in five games at a strike rate of almost 98.

