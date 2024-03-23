"I have reconsidered my retirement" - Imad Wasim makes himself available for T20 World Cup 2024 selection

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has decided to come out of retirement and made himself available for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 2. The spin-bowling all-rounder issued a statement on his official account on X and revealed that he met with the PCB officials to discuss the possibilities.

Wasim retired from international cricket by releasing a statement on X in November 2023, thanking the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their support. The 35-year-old made his debut for Pakistan in 2015 and has played 121 white-ball internationals, the last of which came in April 2023. The Wales-born cricketer has questioned the PCB on multiple stages behind the reason for not selecting him.

In his statement on X, Wasim pledged to give everything for Pakistan if selected again:

"I'm happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in T20i format leading up to ICC T20i World Cup 2024. I would like to thank the PCB for reposing trust in me and I would give my very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!"

Imad Wasim played an integral role in Islamabad United's PSL 2024 title win, playing some clutch innings and picking up 12 wickets in as many matches. The final against Multan Sultans saw him pick up figures of 4-0-23-5.

"Pakistan needs players like him" - Shadab Khan on Imad Wasim

Shadab Khan. (Image Credits: Getty)

After PSL 2024, Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan reckoned Imad Wasim's experience in the T20 World Cup will be invaluable, given he plays in the CPL consistently.

Shadab said, as quoted by ICC:

"I want to, in fact, when Imad made the decision, I had also talked to him that I didn't want him to leave. Because Pakistan needs players like him. God willing, if there is a discussion with him, hopefully he will come back because the World Cup is approaching and the way he is performing and his experience in CPL (Caribbean Premier League), Pakistan definitely needs him."

Pakistan are clubbed with co-hosts USA, India, and Canada in Group A of the 2-24 T20 World Cup.

