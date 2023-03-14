"I saw that he can hit long sixes" - Mohammad Amir on whether Shaheen Afridi can don Hardik Pandya-like role for Pakistan

Mohammad Amir believes ace fast bowler Shaheen Afridi can be a genuine all-rounder for Pakistan in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India later this year.

Afridi has impressed everyone with his batting exploits in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Lahore Qalandars skipper has already scored a half-century in PSL 2023. He has also promoted himself in the batting a few times, a move that has already paid dividends.

Amir reckoned that if Afridi can work on his batting, he can don the all-rounder's hat like Hardik Pandya has been doing for India in limited-overs cricket.

"If he keeps working on this and believes that he can improve his batting, then definitely. Practice makes you perfect. I saw that he can hit long sixes and scored a fifty as well," Amir told Hindustan Times Digital.

Amir further reckoned that the Pakistan think tank should take stock of it and use Afridi's batting abilities in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

"These days cricket has become so fast these days, you have to take your decisions within seconds," he said. "Textbook cricket has become redundant now. And these days, batters have become so versatile with their gameplan so you can use different batters in different situations. So yes, Pakistan should consider this."

Afridi has 102 runs in 16 ODI innings at an average of 17 and a strike rate of almost 70.

"They have to make their spin department strong" - Mohammad Amir on what can make Pakistan title contenders

Mohammad Amir further added that Pakistan will have to work with their spinners if they have to challenge heavyweights like India and Australia.

"They have to make their spin department strong. In India, whichever team has the strongest spin attack, will win the World Cup," he added.

The senior fast bowler highlighted that the Men in Green have a few talented spinners in their ranks who could be the trump card at the ODI World Cup.

"We have Shadab Khan. Mohammad Nawaz as well, who has been doing well in ODIs," he added. "Had it been the T20I format, Imad Wasim would have been a better choice. There is another option, Usama Mir. He is a brilliant leg-spinner. He performed well in the series against New Zealand at home. He can be a good option."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's participation in the World Cup still hangs in the balance.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has threatened to pull out of the tournament if the 2023 Asia Cup is taken out of Pakistan after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the continental tournament.

