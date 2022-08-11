"I would say Babar Azam has an opportunity" - Mahela Jayawardena backs the Pakistan skipper to oust Joe Root as No.1 Test batter 

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena believes that Babar Azam could dethrone Joe Root as the No.1 ranked Test batter in the near future. The Pakistan skipper is currently ranked third in the longest format of the game. He holds the top spot in the white-ball formats.

Joe Root, on the other hand, has been near-invincible in Test cricket over the course of the last 18 months. The former England skipper has amassed runs across all conditions with consistency to claim the top spot in the rankings by overtaking Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.

The rankings could see a shift as the teams head into the business end of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. England are set to host South Africa for a three-match Test series while Pakistan shift their focus to the shortest format.

Terming Babar Azam as a "naturally gifted" player, Jayawardena said on the latest edition of the ICC Review:

"I would say Babar Azam has an opportunity. He's been consistent in all three formats and it shows in his rankings. He's a naturally gifted player, plays in all conditions, he's got the game to adapt as well. It depends on the amount of cricket, who's playing when and how much but the Babar might be the guy."

The recent surge in Babar Azam's rankings across all three formats comes on the back of some impeccable form. The ace batter was among the runs in the Test series against Australia and Sri Lanka and also made his presence in ODI cricket with six centuries in his last 13 innings.

"He's not rattled at any time, whether he plays T20Is, ODIs or Tests" - Mahela Jayawardena on Babar Azam

Apart from Babar Azam's class and talent, some of his other traits such as tenacity and determination were on show during his exploits in 2022. The Pakistan skipper played out 425 deliveries in the fourth innings in Karachi to help his side earn a draw against Australia. He also scored three half-centuries in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka.

Jayawardena continued:

"(I) think it is just the technique, the time that he has and the composure that he has out there in the middle. He's not rattled at any time, whether he plays T20Is, ODIs or Tests, he adjusts quite brilliantly."

Opining that Root and Babar Azam have the ability to adapt quickly and play according to the conditions, Jayawardena concluded:

"Joe (Root) in Test cricket is the same. He knows what he needs to do, he can the tempo when he wants to, bats to what the conditions offer. Babar has that same quality, so that's why he's been so consistent in all three formats."

The two ace batters will face each other when England tour Pakistan for a three-match Test series down the line.

Will Babar Azam claim the No.1 Test batter spot by the end of the year? Let us know what you think

