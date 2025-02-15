"I am saying with a heavy heart that you are right" - Aakash Chopra on whether 2025 Champions Trophy could be Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja's last ICC event

Former India player Aakash Chopra has reckoned that the 2025 Champions Trophy could be the last ICC event for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. He pointed out that the next ICC event the trio could be a part of is two years away.

The upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. The Men in Blue are placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand, and will start their campaign against the Bangla Tigers in Dubai on February 20.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener was asked whether the 2025 Champions Trophy could be the last ICC event for senior players like Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja.

"I am saying with a heavy heart that you are right. There is a strong possibility. The Champions Trophy is about to happen and after that, there will be another ICC event this year, which is the WTC (World Test Championship) final and we haven't reached there. So none among Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja will play that," he responded (0:30).

Chopra noted that the Indian team combination could change drastically before the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"After that, the ICC event next year is the T20 World Cup but all three have retired from that format. So all three won't play there as well. The ODI World Cup will be in 2027, which is a bit too far. The world will look very different by 2027. I think the players also feel this could be their last," he observed.

Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja announced their T20I retirement after India's victorious run in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Apart from the 2027 ODI World Cup, the trio could be a part of the World Test Championship final in the same year if India reach that far and the veterans happen to be in the mix in the game's longest format.

"The question won't be whether these people can play till then" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's future after the 2025 Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were part of India's 2013 Champions Trophy-winning side. [P/C: Getty[

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's presence in the Indian side for an ICC event beyond the 2025 Champions Trophy won't depend on how long they can play.

"We always say never say never, that you might see Rohit playing the next World Cup and Virat and Jadeja could be seen for sure as he (Jadeja) is super fit. We don't talk about Jaddu's fitness that much. He is as fit as Kohli and might be fitter than him, but we talk about Kohli remaining fit till 2027. The question won't be whether these people can play till then," he said (1:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the trio's future depends on whether the Indian team would need them.

"The question will be whether Indian cricket can survive without them or not. The question should always be how long Indian cricket needs a particular player and whether a better option is available at that time. I feel there is a strong possibility this could be the last ICC event for Rohit, Jadeja and even for Kohli," Chopra observed.

Rohit Sharma hasn't been in great form lately, especially in Tests, and will turn 38 in April this year. Virat Kohli, who has been struggling in Tests, and Ravindra Jadeja are more than a year younger than the Indian captain. The trio's performance in the Champions Trophy could define their India future.

