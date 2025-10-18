"I don't see him playing easily" - Aakash Chopra on leaving out Team India star for AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Washington Sundar ahead of star spinner Kuldeep Yadav in his Men in Blue playing XI for the first ODI against Australia. He reasoned that the left-arm wrist-spinner is unlikely to get a game in Perth, as the conditions aren't batting-friendly but don't support spin.

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Kuldeep, Sundar and Axar Patel are the three frontline spinners in the 15-member Indian squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that Shubman Gill and company should play Sundar ahead of Kuldeep in the series opener.

"I wonder who should be played at No. 8. There are two options. Either I play Kuldeep Yadav and keep four bowlers from No. 8 to No. 11 or else I can go towards Washington Sundar. We are playing in Perth. There is more bounce and pace there, and batting is slightly difficult. You might lose two or three wickets quickly at the start. If that happens, you will need batting depth," Chopra reasoned (6:10).

"Do you see a big role for spin in Perth? I don't think so. You need six bowlers for sure. I feel Washington Sundar for the game in Perth. I am saying this only for Perth. We will talk about Sydney and Adelaide separately. I know it's unfair for Kuldeep, but I don't see him playing easily," he added.

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 181 wickets at an average of 26.44 in 110 ODI innings. Washington Sundar has accounted for 24 dismissals at an average of 27.87 in 20 ODI innings and has also scored 329 runs at an average of 23.50 in 15 innings.

"If Axar Patel does really well, you might not go back towards Ravindra Jadeja" - Aakash Chopra on importance of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs for the duo

Axar Patel has been picked ahead of Ravindra Jadeja for the ODI series against Australia. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose Axar Patel to bat at No. 7 in the first ODI against Australia and opined that the spin-bowling all-rounder's performances in the series could define Ravindra Jadeja's future.

"Axar Patel at No. 7. That is an important number because Ravindra Jadeja could have been there. He was part of the Champions Trophy team as well, but he is not there now. He has been informed that the 2027 World Cup dream is still on and that they haven't made any decisions yet. However, his playing depends on how Axar does because if Axar does really well, you might not go back towards Ravindra Jadeja," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that India are unlikely to have two left-arm spin-bowling all-rounders in their squad for the 2027 World Cup.

"So this is a very important series for Axar. Similarly, this series is very important for Jadeja, even though he is not playing. If Axar does well here, the more difficult it would become for Jadeja to return to the team because four spinners won't play in South Africa and only one left-arm finger spinner will play in ODI cricket," Chopra observed.

Axar Patel has picked up 72 wickets at an average of 32.94 in 63 ODI innings and has scored 783 runs at an average of 22.37 in 47 innings. Ravindra Jadeja has accounted for 231 dismissals at an average of 35.41 in 196 ODI innings and has aggregated 2,806 runs at an average of 32.62 in 137 innings.

