“I am seeing a captain that is willing to do that” - Former cricketer’s massive statement on Shubman Gill after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan admired the moxie that Team India skipper Shubman Gill has shown in his maiden assignment following a hard-earned draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The ace batter stepped up to rescue India from 0-2 in the second innings, scoring his fourth hundred of the series under tricky circumstances.

Gill had set the tone for the fourth Test with a fiery pre-match press conference where he suggested that his team would not back down after a heated affair at Lord's. The skipper was booed when he came out to bat on Day 1 of the Test, and was jeered off after being dismissed for just 12 in the first innings.

Michael Vaughan emphasised that Gill has been a true leader, standing up for his teammates and his beliefs throughout the tour.

"I like to see a young captain with a little bit of authority. I've actually loved the way that he has spoken. He's not been scared to kind of poke the bear. You've got to stand up for your teammates, for what you believe as a team. So far, in Shubman Gill, I am seeing a captain that is willing to do that," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik also suggested that India have a bankable captain, and hailed the manner with which he handled the closing stages of the fourth Test.

"He came in as a young captain and people were not sure how it is going to pan out, but I can tell you, we have got a bona fide superstar as a Test captain because of the guts that he is showing as a batter, because of how much he stands his ground about what he believes in. The last 10-15 minutes, the way it unfolded, he was just standing there in the balcony, literally poker face saying, 'Get out there, get your hundreds'," Dinesh Karthik said.

Gill supported Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar's decision to keep playing for their hard-earned hundreds even after Ben Stokes offered a handshake to end the match as a draw. The Indian skipper was a proud figure looking on from the balcony, even gesturing Jadeja to unleash the 'sword' celebration after he reached the three-figure mark.

"He was not expecting to bat before Lunch on Day 4" - Michael Vaughan on Shubman Gill's composure after coming into bat at 0-2

Team India had to toil 157 overs in the field in the first innings as England amassed 669 to gain a sizeable lead and rule out a win for the visitors. On top of that, Gill had to walk in to bat in the first over of the second innings itself as Chris Woakes dismissed both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan.

"I just like the way that he (Gill) keeps calm. When you think he was in the field for 157 overs as a captain, and he actually said to the BBC that he was actually in the toilet when the couple of wickets fell, he was not expecting to bat before Lunch on Day 4. He had to rush out there. I love the fact that he kept his two players out there to get the hundreds," Vaughan said.

Dinesh Karthik remarked that a captain having to rush out to bat might be a good charm in Indian cricket, as Kapil Dev had to step out under similar circumstances in the 1983 ODI World Cup clash against Zimbabwe, when they were reduced to 17-5.

"I think if you are an Indian captain, it's better you stay in the bathroom when the wicket falls, because the last person to do it was Kapil Dev against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. He went onto score 175, and now you can say Gill has also done it, he's gone on to score a wonderful hundred." Karthik said.

Shubman Gill ended with a match-saving 238-ball 103, before being dismissed by Jofra Archer. His efforts helped India navigate the rest of Day 4 without losing any more wickets, setting up a foundation for the all-rounders to save the game on Day 5.

