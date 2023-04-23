"I have seen a batsman of such quality after a very long time" - Imran Khan lavishes praise on Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has lavished praise on Babar Azam and believes that a batter of his quality is tough to find. The 1992-World Cup-winning captain has also earmarked Babar to break plenty of records.

Babar, arguably one of the top batters across formats, has numerous records. While the 28-year-old's captaincy credentials have come under scrutiny due to recent results, he remains Pakistan's best batter. The right-hander is among the top five batters across formats and is the No. 1 batter in ODIs.

Speaking to a local TV channel, Imran Khan said that Babar's attributes are brilliant, elaborating:

"Our captain is an outstanding batsman. I have seen a batsman of such quality after a very long time. I have analysed him in every way, because I analyse batsman through a bowler’s lens. His technique, talent and temperament are all brilliant. It is very rare to find all three of these things in one batsman, but he has them all. He has the potential to go ahead of everyone."

The Pakistan captain also swept numerous ICC awards last year, including the Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year and the Men's Cricketer of the Year.

"Babar as the captain makes a lot of sense" - Imran Khan

Last year, the former Pakistan Prime Minister said that he urged the PCB to appoint Babar as captain, given the versatile player he is. Speaking to Piers Morgan in his 'TalkTV' show, Khan said:

"Our cricket was going through a bad time when I was the Prime Minister. I only watched him play twice and immediately asked the head of the cricket board, you must make him the captain because he is genuinely world-class.

"He is exceptional, and I haven't seen a player with such versatility and correct technique, such stroke play and temperament; he could go anywhere from here. Babar as the captain makes a lot of sense because you want your captain to be world-class so that he commands respect."

Babar is captaining Pakistan in a five-game T20I series against New Zealand at home.

