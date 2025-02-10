"I sent him a message" - Former Pakistan cricketer urges Babar Azam to follow his advice ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali believes ace batter Babar Azam must make a few technical changes ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He opined that the 30-year-old's wide stance hindered his feet movement.

Basit emphasized that he had tried passing a message to Babar about shortening the batting stance but to no avail. He urged people close to the former captain to make him understand the technical flaw.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-expert said (from 5:48):

"I sent him a message and adviced him to shorten his stance. Now he is such a big player, what do I say? If he is not able to understand this, I am telling this to those whom he listens to. With his stance, he shuffles as well, which restricts his feet movement."

Babar Azam's form has come under the scanner following inconsistent performances. He is expected to play as an opener in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

However, he didn't have an ideal start in the new role, scoring just 10 runs against New Zealand the Men in Green's opening encounter of the ongoing tri-nation series featuring New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday, February 8.

"Forget about the India-Pakistan" - Basit Ali's suggestion to Mohammad Rizwan and Co. for 2025 Champions Trophy

Basit Ali also stated that instead of hyping the Indian-Pakistan match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Pakistan should not forget about New Zealand. He reckoned that with the current team, Mohammad Rizwan and Co. can't afford to take even a team like Bangladesh lightly.

He added in the aforementioned video (5:23):

"We are already talking about February 23. Forget about the India-Pakistan, think about New Zealand, and even Bangaldesh for that matter now because your team selection isn't right."

Pakistan are placed in Group A of the 2025 Champions Trophy with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh. They open their campaign with a clash against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19.

