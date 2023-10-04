"I wasn't sleeping" - Temba Bavuma opens up on his viral picture from 2023 World Cup Captains Meet

South African captain Temba Bavuma has clarified that he was not sleeping during the 2023 World Cup Captains Meet earlier today (October 4) in Ahmedabad. He blamed the camera angle for the photo which has gone viral from the press conference.

Earlier today, the captains of all 10 teams interacted with the journalists and broadcasters at a special event in Ahmedabad ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Temba Bavuma was present at the meet, representing South Africa.

During the Captains Meet, a photo of Bavuma sleeping went viral on social media platforms. However, the South African captain was quick to clarify that he had not fallen asleep, and instead it was the camera angle that portrayed a different story.

"I blame the camera angle, I wasn’t sleeping," Bavuma tweeted in response to The Barmy Army, who shared a photo of him sleeping.

Although Bavuma denied that he was not asleep, a lot of fans felt that the South African captain did fall asleep in the middle of the 2023 World Cup Captains Meet. A few of them even replied to him in the comments box, telling him that he was indeed sleeping.

Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa for the first time in ICC ODI World Cup

Bavuma will captain the Proteas in the ICC ODI World Cup for the first time this year. The South African side will start their 2023 World Cup campaign against former champions Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon (October 7) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The last time India played host to a 50-over World Cup, South Africa finished at the top of their group's points table. It will be interesting to see if the Proteas can replicate the same performance this year.

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Temba Bavuma's men played a warm-up match against New Zealand. The Blackcaps won that match by seven runs via D/L method.