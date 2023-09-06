Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not entirely focused on making a comeback to the national team but is instead making the most of his time left as a fast bowler. The 33-year-old has not been in Team India's scheme of things since the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Bhuvneshwar was one of Team India's premier white-ball bowlers for almost a decade since making his debut in late 2012. The rise of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and other emerging pacers has led to the Meerut-born bowler sliding further down the pecking order.

He was seen in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 16 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.33.

Bhuvneshwar spoke about how he views the final phase of his career, with the prospect of a comeback also hanging in the balance. He said in an interview with The National:

“When you are at a stage when you know you are going to play only for a few more years – being a fast bowler – it hits you and you want to enjoy cricket. I am at that stage now."

Further stating that it does not bother him that he is not a part of the Indian setup, Bhuvneshwar continued:

“Yes I am not part of the Indian team, but this does not bother me. It’s not that I am trying something different or planning anything new to come back. I am just focusing on playing cricket.”

“I am not playing just to make a comeback. I am doing what is needed to play good cricket. There might be a chance to make a comeback [to the Indian team]. But that is not my focus. Whatever format or leagues I play, I want to contribute. If things fall into place, I can make a comeback but that is not my sole focus now,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also found himself excluded from the central contract list in March 2023 and was not a part of Team India's ODI World Cup squad announced on Tuesday.

"This league will help in finding talent" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar on UP T20 League

Inspired by the success in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the state of Uttar Pradesh also has a state T20 league of its own. The competition comprises six teams and began on August 30.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar represents the Noida Super Kings, who are currently atop the standings.

The pacer spoke about the importance of setting up a competition to unearth talent.

“We needed this in UP. UP is such a big state. Even if you have very good trials and selection matches, it is always limited. This league will help in finding talent. Because seeing a player in the nets and during matches are two different things,” he said.

"There is a sense of security that comes with the finances that come with these leagues. This is at an early stage, but I am sure in a few years these leagues will provide players financial security on their own," Bhuvneshwar added.

He concluded by stating that several players could use the UP T20 as a stepping stone to a place in the state squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament or even land a contract with a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

These leagues are a great chance to get spotted. IPL scouts do watch these leagues, and it is good chance to get spotted, rather than Syed Mushtaq Ali. So players know if they are not part of the state teams, they can still get selected for an IPL team,” Bhuvneshwar elaborated.

Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar represent Team India ever again? Let us know what you think.