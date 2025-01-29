"I would start planning three overs before" - When Sanjay Manjrekar opened up on a fascinating conversation with Rahul Dravid over hitting sixes

Former India batters Rahul Dravid and Sanjay Manjrekar were known for their defensive technique and resilient batting style. Neither of them was renowned for their big-hitting skills. But cricket is about scoring runs at the end of the day. As such, there were a few instances when both Dravid and Manjrekar had to come out of their comfort zone and play aggressive cricket.

In a flashback video shared on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel, Manjrekar recalled an interesting conversation he had with Dravid over aggressive batting. Manjrekar told the former India captain that his heart used to start racing when he knew that he had no option but to attack the bowler. To this, Dravid came up with an equally amusing reply.

Manjrekar said:

“We started talking about how it is for defensive batsmen to play like that [attack the bowlers]. I told him that when I had to play big shots, I used to get a little bit of palpitation. My heart would start racing that next ball I have to hit a big one."

“Rahul replied that 'when I was playing and when I felt that the time had come to hit a six, I used to plan three overs before ke I have to hit a six',” the former India batter added.

Manjrekar represented India in 37 Tests and 74 ODIs, scoring 2,043 and 1,994 runs respectively. The 59-year-old struck four hundreds in Tests and one in ODIs.

Rahul Dravid smashed 31 off 21 in his only T20I

Dravid played only one T20I in his career, scoring 31 off 21 against England in Manchester in August 2011. The former India captain was batting on 10 off 14 at one point of time but then famously struck left-arm spinner Samit Patel for three consecutive sixes.

Recalling his chat with Dravid over the knock, Manjrekar said:

“I was his room partner on his first tour to England in 1996. We were in and the kit bags were out as the rooms in England are very small. I met up with Rahul Dravid a few days after that T20 match. And I said - well done the T20 batsman. And he said yes, what an innings that was."

While Dravid had a legendary Test career in which he amassed over 13,000 runs, he also scored over 10,000 runs in ODIs. Amazingly, he slammed 50* off only 22 balls against New Zealand in Hyderabad in November 2003.

