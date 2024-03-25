"I still dream to play for Pakistan" - Mohammad Amir does U-turn on international retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup 

Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, on Sunday, March 24, announced his decision to come out of international retirement, saying that he would be available for selection for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan fast bowler announced his shock retirement from international cricket at the age of 28 in December 2020, alleging mental torture by the management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Amir's decision to reverse his international retirement came immediately after PCB announced their new seven-member selection panel, which includes four former Test cricketers.

Announcing his decision to come out of international retirement, Amir took to his official social media handle on Sunday and wrote:

"I still dream to play for Pakistan! Life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions. There have been a few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan, and after discussing with family and well wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for [the] upcoming T20 WC."

"I want [to] do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspiration [sic]," the 31-year-old went on to add.

Amir's last match for Pakistan was a T20I against England in Manchester in August 2020. The left-arm pacer registered figures of 0/25 from two overs as England beat Pakistan by five wickets, chasing down a target of 196.

Mohammad Amir: A talented cricketer whose career has been marred by controversies

From a very young age, Amir was considered one of the most talented pacers in the game. He made his international debut in 2009 at the age of 17. The fast bowler has so far represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is, claiming 119, 81 and 59 wickets respectively. He is also a handy lower-order batter, who has registered two half-centuries in the one-day format.

He was among the three players suspended over the 2010 spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan's tour of England. He made a successful comeback to international cricket, only to announce his sudden retirement in December 2020.

He recently turned out for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, claiming 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 28.60 and an economy rate of 8.41.

