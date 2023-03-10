"I am not too sure" - Kate Cross thinks no team will be able to stop Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023 

England player Kate Cross has opined that the other four teams will find it challenging to stop the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Women's Premier League tournament.

MI have been quite dominant in WPL 2023 thus far, recording three wins in three matches. They started their campaign with a 143-run victory against the Gujarat Giants, which was followed by convincing wins over the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Speaking about MI's dominance after their win against DC last night, Kate Cross said in a chat with the host broadcaster:

"Mumbai have been absolutely formidable. They look complete in every single department. They dropped a few catches early and that’s the only thing you can say about tonight that they didn’t get perfect. They’ve been a brilliant team to watch. Who’ll catch them? I am not too sure…"

Express Sports



"Mumbai have been absolutely formidable. They've been a brilliant team to watch. Who'll catch them? I am not too sure…," says Kate Cross.



"Mumbai have been absolutely formidable. They've been a brilliant team to watch. Who'll catch them? I am not too sure…," says Kate Cross.

Mumbai Indians are currently at the top of the WPL 2023 points table with six points from three matches.

In Kate Cross' view, MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur would be delighted with her team's performance against DC. Cross concluded by saying that bowlers Issy Wong and Saika Ishaque set the tone for MI's win with their three-wicket hauls.

Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong starred in Mumbai Indians' win last night

MI are currently the only undefeated team in the competition (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Hayley Matthews, Issy Wong and Saika Ishaque accounted for three wickets each in yesterday's match between MI and the Delhi Capitals. They helped the Mumbai-based franchise bowl their opponents out for just 105 runs in the first innings.

Mumbai Indians

Issy addresses the media after our 3rd win on the trot



Issy addresses the media after our 3rd win on the trot

"We have the right bowlers to bowl to the right batters" - Issy Wong
Issy addresses the media after our 3rd win on the trot

Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews then chipped in with 41 and 32 runs, respectively, to help MI win the match by eight wickets. Looking at the matches played so far, MI look like early contenders to win the trophy.

MI will play their next match against UP Warriorz on Sunday.

