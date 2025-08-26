"I was surprised" - New Zealand seamer's massive claim on MS Dhoni's viral leave from 2019 World Cup semifinal

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson admitted being surprised by former Indian captain MS Dhoni leaving the ball through to the wicketkeeper in the closing stages of the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal at Manchester. Chasing 240 for victory, Team India were in disarray at 71/5 when Dhoni walked out to bat.

The right-hander led India's recovery and took them to 178/6 in 44 overs. However, with 10 runs already scored off the 45th over from Ferguson, Dhoni left the final delivery of the over, with 52 runs required off 31 balls.

The leave at such a crucial time had fans stunned then, and the moment continues to be discussed on Social media.

Recalling Dhoni's leave in that contest in an interview with Crictracker, Ferguson said:

"I can't remember what they were needing to chase at the time, but I knew they had to score a few runs. The plan was to bowl and see if MS would undercut it, and he left it. So I was surprised because naturally, when you're bowling, you're trying to restrict runs, then it's nice when a batter leaves it."

He added:

"But I think the next over, the first ball, I tried again, and he just got it over the boundary for six. So the plan almost worked the second time as well. But it was nice to get him out that game and, of course, get across the line in the semi-final."

Dhoni was eventually run out by a brilliant throw from Martin Guptill in the deep with India still needing 24 runs off nine deliveries. They ultimately fell short by 18 runs to be knocked out of the tournament.

"Very good example for up-and-coming fast bowlers" - Lockie Ferguson on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Lockie Ferguson hailed India's strategy to manage ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload, calling it a good example for future fast bowlers. The 31-year-old sat out two of the five Tests in India's recent tour of England, prompting criticisms from several former players and fans.

Yet, Team India managed memorable victories in the two games Bumrah missed at Edgbaston and the Oval. The visitors managed a 2-2 draw in the best-of-five affair.

"I think it's great. I think it's really important in this day and age. We seem to be playing a lot of cricket. Look, Jasprit Bumrah has had a tough injury last year after the Test matches in Australia. Clearly, he was bowling a lot for his country, trying to win every game for his country. But it does just take its toll on the body. And I think just for it, it's a very good example for up-and-coming fast bowlers," said Ferguson (via Crictracker).

He continued:

Obviously, he does very well on the park, but he's learning how to manage his body so he can play as long as he can. And managing those loads is something very close to me and very important and for all quick bowlers.

Bumrah has been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup at the UAE, starting September 9.

