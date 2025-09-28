"I am surprised that people are still talking about these things" - Former RCB wicket-keeper's huge statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel made a huge statement regarding India's bowling changes ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The two teams will play on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been used mainly in the powerplay in this Asia Cup 2025. He had also been rested against Oman and Sri Lanka. Responding to criticism regarding the bowling changes and Bumrah's use, Parthiv Patel reckoned that it was important to keep him fresh for the final.

He defended head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav for their strategies.

"We can sit here and say why Bumrah is being used in rotation? Why Hardik bowled only one over? But there is a lot of heat in Dubai. It is easy to say that you have to bowl just four overs, play 20 overs and rest the whole day. But it is not like that. It is important that Bumrah is hundred percent fit and fresh before the final. So this rotation policy is right and important. It is important to rest him. India are playing with just one fast bowler. If Hardik is unfit you need to play either Arshdeep or Harshit who should be match-ready as well. So there is logic," he said on his YouTube channel. (3:34)

"Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav do not suddenly wake up in the morning and think to drop Bumrah. There are lot of discussions. I am surprised that people are still talking about these things," he added.

Speaking further about the bowling combination, Parthiv reckoned that Arshdeep Singh would play the final. Notably, Hardik Pandya experienced discomfort in his left thigh in the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka. He bowled just one over and left the field. There are question marks over his fitness ahead of the title match. Arshdeep played the game against Sri Lanka and bowled a match-winning Super Over.

"I think we will see Arshdeep playing the final. If Bumrah comes he will come for Harshit. Shivam Dube also may not get a place. There is a question-mark on Hardik's fitness. I feel Arshdeep and Bumrah will both play the final together. It was important for Arshdeep to get a game than playing the final directly." (6:20)

For the first time in Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan are set to meet in the final.

Parthiv Patel explains why Bumrah is being used most in the powerplay in Asia Cup 2025

In the same video, Parthiv Patel explained why Jasprit Bumrah does not have to bowl in the middle overs. He reckoned that the two spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, have been brilliant in the middle phase.

Moreover, he added that Bumrah bagging wickets at the top could set the game for India. He backed the attacking approach.

"Bumrah does not have to bowl in the middle now because we have two attacking spinners. So we think that if we can attack at the start, if Bumrah gets two at the start, the whole game can change. We have two attacking spinners in the middle. That is why Bumrah is being used for three overs in the powerplay," he said. (14:37)

Kuldeep is the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2025. He has picked up 13 scalps from six games at an average of 9.84 and an economy-rate of 6.04. Meanwhile, Bumrah and Varun have five wickets apiece.

