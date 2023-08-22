"I am surprised with the selection of Prasidh Krishna" - Harbhajan Singh on Team India's 2023 Asia Cup squad 

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his surprise at the inclusion of Prasidh Krishna into the 2023 Asia Cup squad. The right-arm pacer recently made a return from a lengthy injury layoff and is currently part of the team that is in Ireland for the three-match T20I series.

Krishna made a promising start to his ODI career in 2021 and appeared on a sporadic basis before his injury in 2022 following the Zimbabwe tour. He has played 14 ODIs, taking 25 wickets at an average of 23.92 and an economy rate of 5.32. He recently made his T20I debut and looked in good rhythm, making a solid case for his inclusion in the team.

Opining that Krishna is better suited for white-ball cricket, Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel:

"I am surprised with the selection of Prasidh Krishna, he is a terrific bowler, but I feel that he is more suited to red-ball and will do well for India there. I think he still needs some time with the white-ball, but he has got the pace and bounce."

The 2023 Asia Cup squad also features the return of Jasprit Bumrah into the ODI setup. The right-arm pacer is currently leading Team India in Ireland and his presence is integral in the nation's hopes to end the silverware drought.

Harbhajan stated that Bumrah has looked fit during the Ireland series, which is a great sign for Team India.

"Bumrah has been looking fit in the Ireland series, which is a great sign for Team India. Having Bumrah in the team will be massive, not just in the Asia Cup, but also for the World Cup," he said.

Bumrah had sustained a back injury during the England tour in 2022 and while he tried to make a comeback in time for the T20 World Cup 2022, he could not be fit in time.

The pacer ultimately decided to opt for surgery and even went on to miss the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

"These are very good players, I still believe in their ability" - Harbhajan Singh

Team India's white-ball fortunes have been shaky at best in recent times. While they have dominated on home soil, they have lost to Bangladesh, South Africa, and New Zealand away from home in a tame fashion. India were subjected to a 3-2 series loss in the T20I series against the West Indies recently as well.

Despite the results of late, Harbhajan Singh is confident of Team India's chances at the 2023 Asia Cup.

"India recently lost in West Indies, and that was quite a young team. People then started questioning and doubting things after the result. These are very good players, I still believe in their ability and will now perform very well at the Asia Cup," the former spinner said.

The Men in Blue will face Pakistan to kickstart their 2023 Asia Cup campaign on September 2 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka.