"I have to take a step if they drop me without any reason again" - Imad Wasim warns national selection committee

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has issued a sound warning to the selectors over dropping him from the side for no reason. The left-arm spinner declared the need to take action if the selectors leave him out again without a valid reason.

Wasim, a handy bowler and more-than-capable batter, played his first game for Pakistan since November 2020 last month. After an impressive PSL 8 as an all-rounder, the selectors recalled the 34-year-old for the T20I series against Afghanistan in the UAE.

Speaking to a local TV channel, the veteran all-rounder conceded that he is at the stage of his career where he can't let such an injustice happen again.

As quoted by Cricket Pakistan, he said:

"They [selectors] never told the reason behind keeping me away from the national team for last one and a half year. I won’t let this happen again. My actions will be more important this time around. I am at that stage of my career that I have to take a step if they drop me without any reason again."

The spin-bowling all-rounder justified his recall with promising performances. Despite Pakistan losing the T20I series, the southpaw scored 95 runs in three games, including an unbeaten 64* in the second to lift Pakistan out of a precarious spot.

"Never suffered any financial loss while I was away from the team" - Imad Wasim

While Wasim revealed that he earned well despite not playing for Pakistan, he suggested that his passion lies in playing for the national side.

"I never suffered any financial loss while I was away from the team. In fact, I earned 10 times more than what I would have earned while playing for Pakistan. I am confident in my abilities. If I was that bowler who is said to be dependent on the conditions then T20 leagues of Australia and South Africa would have not signed me."

The Glamorgan-born cricketer will hope to deliver more telling performances in the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand on home soil. The two sides will lock horns in the first of five T20Is on April 14 in Lahore.

