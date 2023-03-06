"I think 2-3 batters got 20s-30s but we couldn't make it count" - RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana after loss against MI

Smriti Mandhana rued a poor batting effort after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a humiliating nine-wicket loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday, March 6.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bangalore could only muster 155 runs. A few batters, including skipper Mandhana, got good starts but failed to convert them into big knocks. A similar problem plagued them in their first match against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Mandhana highlighted that they would've liked to put up a better score on this wicket. However, she took responsibility for the defeat and vouched to come back stronger in the next game.

"We would have loved to put on a better score on this sort of wicket," Mandhana said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "We were below par and accept that, work on things, and come back harder. I think two to three batters got 20s-30s but we couldn't make it count and couldn't put up a big score for the team."

Mandhana further stressed that they have a good bowling unit with enough options and want the batters to step up in the next game.

"We'll try and address that and take the game deeper," she continued. "We have a good bowling side with enough options. We were below par, so nothing for the bowlers today. As batters, we have to put up better totals on the board."

While there have already been scores in excess of 200 twice in four games, RCB have struggled to cross the 150-run mark. The Royal Challengers have hard hitters in the form of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh, and Heather Knight, but they are yet to hit their strides.

"It's important for me to be positive" - Smriti Mandhana

With two defeats from as many games, Bangalore are already reeling fourth in the points table, with a net run rate of -3.176. These two losses could be extremely costly for RCB going ahead in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

With matches scheduled closely, Smriti Mandhana highlighted that they need to come past these defeats and look forward.

"It's a pretty short tournament so we can't dwell on it," she added. "As a leader, it's important for me to be positive. It happens in franchise cricket and if you get one win, you can get some more. So, we'll look to move on from this.

"A lot of positives in terms of Shreyanka and Kanika. Really positive to see the way they took responsibility to get us to a decent total."

RCB will next lock horns with Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 8.

