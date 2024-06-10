"I think they were arrogant and reckless" - Sunil Gavaskar slams Indian batters after their poor show vs PAK in 2024 T20 World Cup

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar fired shots at Indian batters after their dismal performance in the high-octane T20 World Cup game against Pakistan in New York on Sunday, June 9. The Men in Blue were bundled out for 119 runs in 19 overs.

India came into this game after a comprehensive win over Ireland. Rohit Sharma and Co. were asked to bat first by the Men in Green. The Pakistani bowlers made full use of the overcast conditions. Barring Rishabh Pant (42 off 31), none of the Indian batters got going and showed maturity.

Gavaskar was irked by the fact that Indian batters gave away their wickets while trying to play reckless shots. Speaking on air during the mid-innings break, the former Indian skipper said:

"The performance was disappointing. I think they were arrogant and reckless. There was an arrogance in the way they started as they were looking to hit every ball. This is not an Ireland attack. This is not an ordinary attack and I do not mean any disrespect to Ireland when I say this. But this is a very experienced attack and there should have been just that little bit of respect given when the ball is moving quite a bit."

India were bundled out within 19 overs after a miscommunication between Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh. Gavaskar reckoned that another six runs in the 20th over could have made a huge difference.

"And then, getting out with one over left tells you that you are probably not in the right kind of thinking. Another 6 runs would have taken them to a 125 and that could have made a difference," he added.

Only three out of 11 batters managed to cross the single-digit mark. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf starred with the ball for Pakistan, picking up three wickets apiece.

India on top after Jasprit Bumrah knocks over Mohammad Rizwan

Chasing a moderate total, Pakistan were bossing the run chase with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan holding the fort from one end. With the game slipping out of India's hands, Rohit Sharma introduced his best weapon, Jasprit Bumrah, into the attack.

Bumrah delivered immediately by knocking over Rizwn with an excellent delivery to reduce Pakistan to 80/4. The Men in Green still need 37 runs from 30 balls to win the match.

