“I think he is copying my action” - Former captain’s hilarious remark on Washington Sundar after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan jokingly suggested that Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar is emulating his action to get drift in the Test series against England. The right-arm spinner has constantly troubled the batters by getting the ball to move in the air, considerably more than the other spinners on show.

Sundar was brought into bowl after the 68-over mark in the first innings, a decision that sparked outrage among fans and pundits. The spinner made an impact straightaway, outfoxing both Harry Brook and Ollie Pope with his drift to bring India back into the contest after a rough time on the field.

The all-rounder had made an impact with his drift earlier in the series as well, when he trapped Ben Stokes LBW in the second innings of the Lord's Test. He eventually ended with figures of 4-22 in 12.1 overs.

Vaughan opined that Washington Sundar perhaps gets even more drift than legendary Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, among bowlers in the current generation.

"Of all the spinners I have seen in the modern game, Nathan Lyon can get a bit of a drift, but nowhere near as much as Washington Sundar, he just seems to get that beautiful shape away to the right-handers. I think he is copying my action," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

The other spin bowling all-rounder in the side, Ravindra Jadeja, also had a massive impact on the game. The second innings century stretched his run tally for the series to over the 450-run mark, making him the fourth-highest run-scorer across the first four Tests so far.

"I just like his (Jadeja's) cheekiness. I just think he has got a bit of cheek," Vaughan said.

"For some time now in India, actually, I feel he's gone a little under-rated. Imagine Jadeja, Sundar, and Axar in India," former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik added.

Jadeja picked up four wickets in the fourth Test, including that of centurions Joe Root and Ben Stokes, along with India's first breakthrough in the form of Zak Crawley, which ended a 166-run partnership for the opening wicket.

"I think that was a great tactical move" - Michael Vaughan on sending Washington Sundar at No.5 in the second innings of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

There was a massive question mark hovering over the No.5 spot in the second innings following Rishabh Pant's serious injury. Although it was confirmed that the wicket-keeper will be available to bat, it was clear that he could not play in the middle order with a broken toe.

Following KL Rahul's wicket early on Day 5, the team had to make a massive call, and it was Washington Sundar who stepped out to join the captain at the crease. The all-rounder had primarily batted at No.7 and No.8 since his debut, with only a lone outing at No.6 during his comeback Test against New Zealand in Pune.

However, he justified the call with a stunning maiden hundred, forging an unbeaten 203-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.

"They (England) could not have tried anymore. There was not a great deal for the spin. If anything, Joe Root probably looked the more threatening with the ball spinning away from the outside edge. It was a left-handers pitch," Vaughan said.

"I think that was a great tactical move (Washington Sundar at No.5) to make sure that there was two left-handers out there for the second new ball. Even when I think they got the selection wrong this week, I think they will probably quietly admit behind the scenes that they did not get the right attack for this kind of surface," he added.

Washington Sundar played out 296 deliveries in the fourth Test, which includes a gritty 90-ball 27 in the first innings.

