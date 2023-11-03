“I think we got lucky” - Shreyas Iyer on Sri Lanka’s big decision that worked in India’s favor

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer admitted that the hosts got lucky as Sri Lanka won the toss and invited them to bat on a flat surface at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 2023 World Cup match on Thursday, November 2. India were planning to bat if they won the toss and their wish was granted even though the luck of the coin did not go their way.

The Men in Blue thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs to become the first team to confirm their place in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals. In what seemed like an action replay of the Asia Cup final, the Indian bowlers bundled out the Lankans for 55 in 19.4 overs after setting them a mammoth target of 358.

At a post-match press conference, Shreyas, who contributed 82 off 56 in India’s win, agreed that the hosts were lucky to bat first on the Wankhede surface.

“I think we got lucky, especially when they [Sri Lanka] won the toss and we were thinking that they would be batting first, especially when you come to Wankhede and play on such a brilliant track. Even in the huddle, we decided that, if we win the toss, we would be choosing to bat. That didn't go according to plan. But we were lucky, as I mentioned earlier,” he said.

During training, Shreyas was seen batting in aggressive mode ahead of the clash against Sri Lanka. He hadn’t converted starts into big scores in the previous matches and admitted that he wanted to come up with something significant.

“Yeah, it was playing on my mind right from the start, because I was getting tremendous starts in the first few games. I wasn't just able to capitalize on what I was getting to. But today, I just told myself that if it's there in my area, I'm just going to go take the bull by the horns. Fortunately, it worked for me and I hope that it keeps on working for me in the future as well,” the 28-year-old commented.

Shreyas struck three fours and six sixes in his fine knock, backing up impressive performances from Shubman Gill (92) and Virat Kohli (88).

“We are lucky not to play against them” - Shreyas on India’s bowling attack

After the batters did their job, the Indian pacers rattled Sri Lanka. Jasprit Bumrah trapped Pathum Nissanka lbw for a golden duck after which Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj combined to claim eight scalps. Responding to query on India’s bowling attack, the elegant batter said:

“Yeah, looking at today's bowling and the previous game, definitely, we are lucky not to play against them. But, at the same time, we bat against them in the nets. So, it gives us an added motivation to come and play any sort of bowlers.”

While Shami finished with exceptional figures of 5/18 from five overs, Siraj claimed 3/16 in seven.