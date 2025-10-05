"I think it's a great decision" - Former coach's massive take on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Oct 05, 2025 11:25 IST
Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill flourished as a batter under Rohit Sharma in ODIs [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian assistant coach Abhishek Nayar welcomed the decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the ODI captain, as long as there was proper prior communication to Rohit Sharma. In a surprising development, Team India announced Gill as their new ODI skipper, replacing Rohit, while unveiling their squad for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Ad

Gill recently replaced Rohit at the helm in Tests after the latter announced his retirement from the format. However, the youngster is yet to lead India in ODIs.

Talking about Gill's appointment and Rohit's removal as ODI captain, Nayar said on Star Sports (via India Today):

"For me, there’s only one thing. Look, as long as that discussion happened with him, as long as he was on the same page, if he also said, 'Yes, we have to look forward, we want to give Shubman Gill a chance, and I’ll be there in that dressing room with you to help him through it,' then I am all for it. I think it’s a great decision because you’ve kept the captain (Rohit) in the loop. You’ve given him that responsibility — 'help us take this team forward like you did till now.' I feel he deserves that much."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The decision to replace Rohit as the ODI captain came as a surprise to many, considering he had led India to the 2025 Champions Trophy title just recently. The veteran boasts an excellent record as ODI captain, winning 42 out of his 56 games.

"It’s not a phone call" - Abhishek Nayar

Ad

Abhishek Nayar believes that as long as there was not just a phone call but a proper sit-down conversation from the management about the captaincy change with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill's appointment is justified. Rohit has led India in 142 matches across formats, winning 103 and losing only 33.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has led the side in only 11 games across T20Is and Tests, with seven wins and three losses.

"Any decision you take — it’s not wrong. Shubman Gill, we all knew someday he was going to be captain, and he should be, because he’s that kind of player. But for me, there’s just one thing: if you’re going to do it, then do it right. If you’re going to have this communication, then — I always believe — communication takes time. It’s not a phone call. You sit together and talk it through," said Nayar (via the aforementioned source).

India's tour of Australia will begin with the three ODIs, starting October 19, followed by the five T20Is.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications