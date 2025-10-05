"I think it's a great decision" - Former coach's massive take on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain

Former Indian assistant coach Abhishek Nayar welcomed the decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the ODI captain, as long as there was proper prior communication to Rohit Sharma. In a surprising development, Team India announced Gill as their new ODI skipper, replacing Rohit, while unveiling their squad for the upcoming tour of Australia.Gill recently replaced Rohit at the helm in Tests after the latter announced his retirement from the format. However, the youngster is yet to lead India in ODIs.Talking about Gill's appointment and Rohit's removal as ODI captain, Nayar said on Star Sports (via India Today):&quot;For me, there’s only one thing. Look, as long as that discussion happened with him, as long as he was on the same page, if he also said, 'Yes, we have to look forward, we want to give Shubman Gill a chance, and I’ll be there in that dressing room with you to help him through it,' then I am all for it. I think it’s a great decision because you’ve kept the captain (Rohit) in the loop. You’ve given him that responsibility — 'help us take this team forward like you did till now.' I feel he deserves that much.&quot;The decision to replace Rohit as the ODI captain came as a surprise to many, considering he had led India to the 2025 Champions Trophy title just recently. The veteran boasts an excellent record as ODI captain, winning 42 out of his 56 games.&quot;It’s not a phone call&quot; - Abhishek NayarAbhishek Nayar believes that as long as there was not just a phone call but a proper sit-down conversation from the management about the captaincy change with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill's appointment is justified. Rohit has led India in 142 matches across formats, winning 103 and losing only 33.Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has led the side in only 11 games across T20Is and Tests, with seven wins and three losses.&quot;Any decision you take — it’s not wrong. Shubman Gill, we all knew someday he was going to be captain, and he should be, because he’s that kind of player. But for me, there’s just one thing: if you’re going to do it, then do it right. If you’re going to have this communication, then — I always believe — communication takes time. It’s not a phone call. You sit together and talk it through,&quot; said Nayar (via the aforementioned source).India's tour of Australia will begin with the three ODIs, starting October 19, followed by the five T20Is.