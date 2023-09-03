"I don't think there's any huge concern"- Sunil Gavaskar highlights positives despite India's top-order failing against Pakistan 

While India's top order couldn't fire against Pakistan, former legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar feels the fans need not worry as the Men in Blue had a lot of positive takeaways from their Asia Cup opener in Kandy on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli added just 25 runs together, but Gavaskar shed light on how well the middle order fought back with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's massive partnership to get India from 66/4 to 266.

Speaking on Sports Tak, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about the top-order failure:

"I don't think there's any huge concern. You look at their records. Virat has scored more than 11000 runs, Rohit has scored more than 9000 runs, Shubman Gill has shown shades of what he is capable of too. If even after big players like Virat and Rohit fail, we have a responsible No.5 and No.6 who can take us to 260-odd, we don't need to worry. These things happen in cricket, there will be days where the bowlers are too good."

Along with Sunil Gavaskar, even Harbhajan Singh trusts Indian batting

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also present in the discussion and even he echoed Sunil Gavaskar's thoughts. Harbhajan feels there's enough experience in the Men in Blue batting and that they will get more confidence as soon as the top order starts firing again.

On this, he stated:

"You don't get experience just by sitting in the heat. They have played a lot of matches and we are discussing this a bit too much only because it is India-Pakistan encounter. I have full faith in the abilities of Gill, Rohit, and Virat and they need to ensure they get that feel of scoring big back in their game against Nepal."

It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma and Co. make any changes to their playing Xi in their next Asia Cup game against Nepal on Monday, September 4.