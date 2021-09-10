"I think I deserve a little more respect, these guys think I'm worthless" - Imran Tahir on Mark Boucher and Graeme Smith's treatment towards him

South African leg spinner Imran Tahir expressed his disappointment over the treatment he received from authorities of South African cricket.

The 42-year old revealed that CSA director Graeme Smith communicated with him last year and had assured him of a place in the T20 World Cup squad, which was supposed to happen in Australia last year.

However, since then, there has been no communication between Tahir and Smith. Speaking to IOL, Imran Tahir opened up on the conversations he had with Graeme Smith before getting ghosted. Tahir said:

"I am not feeling great that I am not in the squad. Last year Graeme Smith spoke to me and said I want you to play in the World Cup, which was in Australia. I said obviously I am available and excited and honoured because you give me respect. I am ready. I am working hard and you can see my performances in all these leagues. He said that’s why he wants me. He also said he was going to speak to a few other guys like AB (de Villiers) and Faf (du Plessis). They put me on the Proteas group and everything, but then nobody contacted me."

Mark Boucher became head coach of South Africa last year. Even he did not contact Imrah Tahir to discuss his plans for the future of the South African T20 team. It further dampened the spirit of the leg spinner. Tahir continued:

"After a few months I texted Smith and Boucher and nobody replied to me. Since Boucher has become coach he has not contacted me once to tell me what his plans are. It's really sad man. I served the country for 10 years, I think I deserve a little more respect, these guys thinking I'm worthless."

Even at 42, Imran Tahir has been performing well with the ball in leagues around the world. In the recent past, he put on good performances in the Hundred as well as the CPL 2021. Fans expected him to be part of the South African World Cup squad, but surprisingly, he was snubbed.

"I am not planning on retiring, I am going to play until 50 if I have to" - Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir then shed light on why he decided to unveil the behind-the-scenes conversations at this juncture. Tahir asserted that South Africa is his home, and he aspires to win a World Cup for the nation. As for his future and retirement plans, he said:

"I want to tell the people of South Africa my story because I played with my heart. Whether people accept me as a South African or not, I am South African. My wife is South African and my family is South African. My child is born in South Africa, so it's home to me. I have always wanted to win a World Cup for South Africa to say thank you for the opportunity this country has given me, so I am not planning on retiring. I am going to play until 50 if I have to."

42-year-old Imran Tahir Hatrick & finishes with figures of 5-25! pic.twitter.com/8Jxw1DLvrl — M Saqib Khan (@MSaqibKhan1997) August 10, 2021

Tahir has announced retirement from ODI cricket after the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup in England. He is yet to retire from T20I cricket but has not received a recall to the South African side since that ODI World Cup appearance.

