"I think I got COVID-19 in Leeds" - Ravi Shastri denies contracting the virus at controversial book launch

Ravi Shastri, whose tenure as Team India's head coach came to an end after the T20 World Cup campaign, has broken his silence on the controversial book launch in England. Shastri maintains that he didn't contract the novel coronavirus from the gathering.

Incidentally, Virat Kohli & co.'s on-field success was overshadowed by off-field controversies, including Shastri's book launch ceremony. While it was widely reported that Ravi Shastri contracted the virus from the event, the former India coach asserted that he had COVID-19 in Leeds.

Speaking to Replublic TV, the 59-year-old said:

"First of all, Boris Johnson opened England on July 19. There was no bubble the country was open. We went to Leeds we stayed in a hotel where there was entire public on the floor. We used the same lifts as the people staying in a hotel. we came to London it's all open you can go where you want to go certain places which I cannot mention how we were told not to go by the anti-corruption unit or the security or whatever, but otherwise, everything was open."

Ravi Shastri continued:

"In that book launch, I was the only guy who got COVID that's what the media thinks but I think I got that in Leeds. Because of the incubation period which took place for 3/4 days then 7/8 days whatever it takes I got it wrong on the 3rd or 4th and my book launch was on the 31st. It was a beautiful book launch attended by 200-300 people very distinguished guests from all sections of society and I know that I am the only guy who got it because I had friends who came there they were all fine."

Along with Ravi Shastri, a couple of other support staff also contracted the virus over the next few days, forcing Team India to opt out of the final Test. The fifth Test will now be played next year when India tour England for a limited-overs series.

"He can only raise the bar in time to come" - Ravi Shastri on Rahul Dravid

Ravi Shastri, who took over the job in 2017, leaves a legacy behind having achieved unprecedented heights with this Indian team. He believes Rahul Dravid, who has been appointed as Shastri's successor, will only take the team forward.

“In Rahul Dravid, they've got a guy who has inherited a great team and I think with his experience, he can only raise the bar in time to come. There are still players here who will play for another 3-4 years which is very important. It is not a team in transition and that'll make the biggest difference," he concluded.

Under Ravi Shastri, India have won 118 games out of 183 matches across formats. While there will be no ICC trophy to flaunt in Shastri's cabinet as India head coach, the former cricketer has managed to build a side that plays consistent, high-quality cricket in any part of the globe.

