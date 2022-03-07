"I don't think I should be in the South Africa tour" - Shakib al Hasan requests break from international cricket

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has said he needs a brief break from international cricket to be more productive. The veteran told BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus about his wish to pull out of the upcoming South Africa tour.

The selection committee named Shakib in both Test and ODI squads for the South Africa tour after BCB president Nazmul Hasan cited the all-rounder's availability. The left-arm spinner had earlier made himself unavailable for the series, hoping to play in the 15th season of the IPL.

However, the 34-year old, who went unpicked at the IPL 2022 mega auction, feels he is not in the right physical and mental frame of mind for the rigours of international cricket.

The former Bangladesh captain said he felt like a passenger in the home series against Afghanistan. He now has second thoughts about touring South Africa, telling ESPN Cricinfo in this regard:

"Considering my mental and physical state, I don't think I can play so much international cricket. If I get a break, if I get my interest back, I can play with more ease. I was like a passenger in the Afghanistan series, which is never desirable. I didn't enjoy the ODIs and T20Is."

"I don't think I should be in the South Africa tour with such a mentality. I want to meet everyone's expectations when I am playing. Playing in this way, as a passenger, it will be like betraying or cheating my teammates and the country."

Shakib played both the Test and ODI series against Afghanistan, scoring 74 runs and taking seven wickets in three ODIs and two T20Is. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin, who announced the squads for the South Africa tour, said having the all-rounder and Tamim Iqbal in the Test squad is a significant boost.

"I have informed Jalal bhai who told me to think about it for a couple of days" - Shakib al Hasan

The 34-year old said that Jalal Yunus has asked him to ponder on his decision to pull out of the South Africa tour. Shakib hinted that he could miss the ODI series to play the Tests. The all-rounder said:

"I have informed Jalal bhai who told me to think about it for a couple of days. I am expecting a decision after that. I had earlier spoken with Papon bhai that I will play both the series, but I thought long and hard since the match yesterday. Looking at my mental and physical condition, I need a bit of time."

The all-rounder added:

"I might skip the ODI series to play the Tests in a better physical condition. My letter to the board didn't mention six months. I told the board that I wanted to stay out of Tests till November 22 this year. I wanted to concentrate fully on white-ball cricket. We have two World Cups in the next two years."

Shakib continued:

"I didn't want to leave Tests totally, but because we are finding a bit of balance in the Test side, I felt that if I focus on white-ball, considering my age and physical fitness, I could have done better in ODIs and T20Is. I think it is better if I know the long-term plan about me. There's no point thinking series-by-series."

Bangladesh's tour of South Africa comprises two Tests and three ODIs. The series starts on March 18 with the ODIs.

