“I think I will play plenty of franchise stuff for a while” - Steve Smith addresses retirement talks ahead of SL vs AUS 2025 Tests

Star Australian batter Steve Smith has put to rest any possibilities of retirement, revealing that he will continue to play franchise cricket for some time now. The right-hander said there are plenty of franchise tournaments right now to get involved in.

The 35-year-old is in his 15th year of international cricket and has grown into one of the best Test batters of the generation. Although he has struggled in T20I cricket, he has made a promising career for himself as far as franchise cricket goes.

Speaking to Fox Cricket ahead of the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, Smith stated:

"I think I will play plenty of franchise stuff for a while, I enjoy playing in the T20 comps. There’s so many around the world now that you can get involved in. I dare say I will play in them for some time, but how long? Who knows. As long as the body is good and the mind is still good and I want to keep playing and keep improving, I will play for as long as I can."

The former Aussie captain struck a blazing hundred on returning to the Sixers' line-up in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL). The veteran struck ten fours and seven sixes in his unbeaten 64-ball 121 to propel the Sixers to a match-winning total of 220/3 in 20 overs against the Perth Scorchers.

"I love coming back and playing for the Sixers" - Steve Smith

The New South Welshman recalled being involved in the tournament since the start and added:

"I’ve enjoyed the last couple of years when I get the opportunity to play for the Sixers, I think I’ve got three hundreds in seven innings. It’s been good fun and I love coming back and playing for the Sixers, I’ve been involved since the outset of the tournament and I enjoy playing here."

The Sixers have won the tournament thrice, with their latest one coming in the 2020-21 edition.

