'I don't think India is going to have a second MS Dhoni in the future' - Jhulan Goswami

Former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami has opined that the Indian men's team might never have another player like MS Dhoni in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Jhulan Goswami discussed the massive announcement made by MS Dhoni on Saturday. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper declared his retirement from international cricket and according to Goswami, it was an inevitable call.

The West Bengal-based fast bowler mentioned that every sportsperson's career has a definite span of 15-25 years, and every athlete had to retire one day. She highlighted Dhoni's achievements on the international stage before stating that the Indian cricket team might never get a player like him.

'I think he may have realized that this is the best time to retire': Jhulan Goswami on MS Dhoni's decision

Jhulan Goswami has played 182 ODIs for the Indian women's cricket team

Veteran pace bowler Jhulan Goswami gave her view on MS Dhoni's retirement and pointed out that he had quit Test cricket in the same manner. She felt that Dhoni had to make the inevitable call one day or the other.

"Every player has a choice to decide when to quit, and I think he may have realized that this is the best to retire from international cricket," said Goswami.

She later talked about his achievements and said that no Indian cricket fan will ever forget his legacy. Goswami also stated that the Chennai Super Kings captain has been a role model for many upcoming sportspersons in India.

Next, the highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs discussed the impact of MS Dhoni's decision on Indian cricket and continued:

"Obviously, nobody is going to replace off MS Dhoni. It is not only behind the stumps or batting; he is a finisher. I don't think, so India is going to have a second Dhoni in the future because he was different. He had totally different ideas, was mentally very strong person, and he knew how to control the situation, how to handle crucial times, how to win matches."

Lastly, Goswami added that the 2007 T20 World Cup winner was a chase master, and his unique skill set made him a unique player. She signed off by saying that there was no chance Indian cricket would get another Dhoni.