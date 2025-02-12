"I don't think there was an issue with the lights" - Pakistan batter dismisses speculation over Rachin Ravindra getting injured due to floodlight

Pakistan batter Tayyab Tahir has dismissed speculation that New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra was injured due to a floodlight issue in the opening match of the ODI tri-nation series between Pakistan and the Kiwis in Lahore. He pointed out that the ball wasn't that high in the air for the floodlights to come into the picture.

In the 38h over of Pakistan's innings, Rachin was hit on the face when he attempted to take a catch offered by Khushdil Shah off Michael Bracewell. However, the New Zealand fielder completely lost sight on the ball, which hit him flush on the face. He was subsequently taken off the field.

The incident sparked a huge debate on social media. While some blamed the floodlights for Rachin's injury, others dismissed with theory. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday, February 11, Tahir said (as quoted by ANI):

"I don't think there was an issue with the lights. Ravindra didn't get struck by the ball because of the lights. The ball wasn't that high in the air."

Earlier, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had also issued a statement on Rachin's injury and stated that the batting all-rounder's progress was being monitored closely.

"Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over. He sustained a laceration to the forehead, which has been addressed and treated at the ground but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes," the official NZC statement read.

Rachin was dismissed for 25 off 19 in the opening match of the tri-series against Pakistan. He was caught and bowled by Abrar Ahmed. Batting first, New Zealand put up 330-6 on the board in their 50 overs as Glenn Phillips hammered 106* off 74 balls. In the chase, Pakistan were bowled out for 252 as Matt Henry and skipper Mitchell Santner claimed three scalps each.

Devon Conway replaced Rachin Ravindra in Match 2 and starred with 97

Rachin was ruled out of the second match of the tri-series, played against South Africa in Lahore, due to his injury. He was replaced by Devon Conway, who slammed 97 off 109 balls, with the aid of nine fours and a six.

Former skipper Kane Williamson struck an unbeaten 133 off 113 balls as the Kiwis won the contest by six wickets, chasing down a target of 305. For the Proteas, Matthew Breetzke's brilliant debut knock of 150 went in vain.

