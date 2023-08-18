"I think Jadeja and Chahal will be in the playing XI for sure" - Harbhajan Singh on Team India's spin combination for the 2023 Asia Cup 

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal are certainties in the playing XI for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue are on the lookout to win the continental competition for a record-extending eighth title triumph but will face stern competition from arch-rivals Pakistan and defending champions Sri Lanka.

India were crowned as the champions the last time the tournament was staged in Sri Lanka, which was back in 2010. The six-team event serves as an excellent preparation avenue for the 2023 ODI World Cup in the October-November window in India.

Harbhajan opined that India could consider including Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI as well if the conditions dictate the same.

"The wickets in Sri Lanka are batting friendly, and offer turn for the spinners as well. I think Jadeja and Chahal will be in the playing XI for sure, but if the conditions are really good for spin, then two frontline spinners can be played with the inclusion of Kuldeep as well," he said on his YouTube channel.

It is to be noted that Team India went with the pairing of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the recent ODI series against the West Indies.

The squad for the Asia Cup will reportedly be announced on Sunday, August 20, with a late call expected on the players returning from injury like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

Making a case for Rahul's inclusion despite his last competitive outing coming in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), Harbhajan said:

"You might say that KL Rahul has hardly played any cricket recently, but he is a proven player, and now he is fit. If we wish to see him in the World Cup, then I feel that it is the right time to bring him back into the squad and see how he performs."

Harbhajan further stated that Axar Patel also deserves a place in the squad on the back of his recent form.

"If I could possibly add one more player to this squad, then it will be Axar Patel because he has been in good form of late, which cannot be ignored," he added.

Team India will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. Their second group-stage encounter is scheduled against Nepal.

"I don't wish there be too many changes in the Asia Cup squad and the World Cup squad" - Harbhajan Singh

Right from the candidates for the middle order to backup choices in the spin department, there are a lot of areas that the selectors need to address prior to determining the final squad.

Rohit Sharma would ideally desire the same combination in the Asia Cup as well as the World Cup, barring any replacement cases due to injury.

Harbhajan Singh also feels that there should not be too much chopping and changing with the ODI World Cup on the horizon.

"We have seen the ODI format being ignored in recent years because T20 has got a firm grip. The Asia Cup should determine India's final squad, it should be set by then. I don't wish there be too many changes in the Asia Cup squad and the World Cup squad," he stated.

The 2023 Asia Cup beings with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30. The tournament has been scheduled to be contested across both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid hosting model.

Harbhajan Singh's predicted Indian squad for the 2023 Asia Cup

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, and KL Rahul.