“I think like a captain, it is another thing that I am not the one” - Ravindra Jadeja’s cheeky remark on his role in Indian team

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja cheekily commented, while speaking about his role in the side, that he thinks like a captain though he is not the one. The 34-year-old stated that, apart from being a partnership breaker with the ball, he is expected to contribute 30-35 runs down the order.

Jadeja came up with a memorable all-round performance in India’s thumping 243-run win over South Africa in the 2023 World Cup match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. He contributed an unbeaten 29 off 15 with the willow and then ran through the Proteas batting line-up with figures of 5/33.

Batting first, India posted 326/5 on the board as Virat Kohli slammed his 49th ODI ton. South Africa were then bundled out for 83 in 27.1 overs as the Men in Blue continued their incredible run in the World Cup.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Jadeja shared his thoughts on his role in the team and said:

"From the first day, I think like a captain but it is another thing that I am not the one. As an all-rounder, scoring 30-35 runs and being a partnership breaker, that's the role I have. I always try to give an impactful performance.

"And I never take fielding for granted. I can also miss a catch, so I am always prepared that if I get a catch, I don't relax on the field. So, I just keep trying. Sometimes I do, sometimes I don't. But I keep trying," he added.

Before the five-fer against South Africa, the 34-year-old had chipped in with wickets in most of the other games as well. He also played handy cameos against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Reflecting on his performances, Jadeja asserted that he is satisfied with his efforts.

"My rhythm has been good in the last few games and I am happy that I am able to contribute for the team in important games. I am delivering with both bat and ball. I will be more confident about my own game in the coming matches," the versatile cricketer said.

Jadeja struck three fours and a six in his unbeaten knock on Sunday to give India the momentum in the death overs.

“If fast bowlers are getting a couple of wickets upfront, it becomes easier for the spinner" - Jadeja

The left-arm spinner also acknowledged the contribution of pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj - for making the job of India’s slow bowlers easier by striking early blows.

"Whatever track you play on, if fast bowlers are getting a couple of wickets upfront, it becomes easier for the spinner because the new batters can't play shots straight up and spinner becomes more confident while varying speeds and using more subtle variations. Hope we can continue like this in knock-outs," the all-rounder concluded.

India’s last league game in the 2023 World Cup will be against Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.