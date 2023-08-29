"I think this match surpasses the Ashes" - Tom Moody on India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody feels the rivalry between India and Pakistan is greater than that of the Ashes. This is quite a statement coming from an Australian who has seen his side battle it out with England over the years for Ashes glory.

Moody feels Pakistan are now neck-to-neck with India when it comes to the quality of the side and also because of the experience that they have managed to gain by playing together for quite a while.

Here's what Tom Moody was quoted as saying by India Today:

"I think this match surpasses the Ashes. It's always got a lovely story to it, and both are outstanding cricketing nations. And when you look at that Pakistan squad, it does boast a lot of talent.

"But one thing that stands out for me is that it also boasts experience. So now they have the combination of experience and talent, they are a real threat."

Tom Moody on Pakistan's weakness

The one area where Tom Moody feels Pakistan might struggle a bit is in the quality of their batting line-up. He feels that while India have a number of experienced players in their batting ranks, Pakistan might be a bit over-dependent on Babar Azam to provide the platform for big scores.

On this, Moody stated:

"They can match India with their pace bowling; they've got genuine pace on their side, and the only issue I see them potentially having is the depth in the quality of their batting, which India has got. So that's going to be the interesting pressure that they put on the likes of Babar Azam at the top of the order."

India and Pakistan were involved in a last-ball thriller when they met the last time in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The two teams will lock horns in Kandy in the Asia Cup on Saturday, September 2.