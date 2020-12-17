I think Mohammad Amir got too emotional: Inzamam-ul-Haq reacts to the pacer's indefinite break

Pakistani speedster Mohammad Amir shocked the cricket universe by announcing his retirement from all forms of international cricket today. The southpaw explained he could not bear the 'mental torture' from the team management anymore.

However, former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels Mohammad Amir has not taken the right call. Inzamam suggested that Amir should have consulted the higher-ups instead of quitting.

Reacting to Mohammad Amir's retirement, Inzamam said on his YouTube channel:

"I think Amir got too emotional, and people close to him should advise that people often regret taking hasty decisions during an emotional phase."

He added that if Amir had issues with Waqar Younis, he should have had a word with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq or the Pakistan Cricket Board officials.

"If Amir was not comfortable with the team management or Waqar, he could have talked to Misbah, who is the head of team management at the moment. He could have also approached PCB if he didn't get a response from Misbah," Inzamam-ul-Haq continued.

Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Mohammad Amir should serve Pakistan cricket for more years

Mohammad Amir is one of the most talented left-arm pacers in world cricket right now. The 28-year-old played a pivotal role in the Pakistan cricket team's ICC Champions Trophy 2017 triumph.

JUST IN: PCB have confirmed that Mohammad Amir has stepped down from international cricket.



🇵🇰 147 internationals

☝️ 259 wickets

🎖️ 2009 @T20WorldCup champion

🏆 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winner



What is your favourite moment of the Pakistan pace bowler? pic.twitter.com/ilUAaZxSrM — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2020

Amir is at the seventh position in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers, while he also holds the 48th position in the T20I rankings. The Pakistani player mentioned that the team management never understood his demands.

He had earlier stated that if a player asked for some rest in Pakistan cricket, the selectors would drop him from the squad for the forthcoming series.

Still, Inzamam-ul-Haq stated that Amir should have represented his nation for a more extended period.

"The caliber of player Amir is, he should have a belief in his abilities to make a comeback and serve Pakistan for more years," Inzamam concluded.

Although he has quit international cricket, Mohammad Amir will be in action next month. He will play for the Pune Devils in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.