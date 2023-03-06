"I think we have too much time on our hands" - Pakistan legend slams Mohammad Amir's critics for his on-field antics in PSL 2023

Former Pakistan legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has backed Mohammad Amir's in-your-face attitude in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. The Karachi Kings speedster has been in the news of late for his brewing rivalry against Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam.

Before the start of the tournament, Amir had downplayed his rivalry with Azam. He claimed that bowling to the right-handed batter and to a tailender was just the same for him. This sparked a debate among fans about whether the left-arm pacer disrespected Azam.

However, speaking to Arab News, Wasim Akram explained why it is necessary for fast bowlers like Mohammad Amir to be a bit fiery on the field. He said:

"I think we have too much time on our hands. You need characters, you need a bit of rivalry and I am all for it. I am all for Amir, the way he has been saying stuff as a bowler."

What's the point in shaking hands with a batter and hugging him? - Wasim Akram on Mohammad Amir's reactions

Mohammad Amir dismissed Babar Azam for a duck in their latest face-off. However, the speedster was slammed for throwing the ball at the keeper in anger after Azam smashed him for a boundary in an encounter a few weeks ago.

Wasim Akram once again put his weight behind Amir when probed about the incident. He claimed that while off-field friendships should not be affected, there should be a bit of banter on the field as that spices up the contest. Akram stated:

"What's the point of going into the PSL game, or any game, and shaking hands with the batter and hugging them?

"Okay, before the game or after the game, I am all for it but during the game, be professional and these little words off the field also add spice to PSL that's the beauty of PSL. We should enjoy it instead of criticising individually and consistently."

It will be interesting to see if Mohammad Amir makes his Pakistan comeback under Babar Azam's captaincy. The left-armer last played for the Men in Green back in August 202 in a T20I against England.

