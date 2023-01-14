"I think people see us as 80-year-olds after 30"- Murali Vijay

Veteran Indian opener Murali Vijay has expressed his disappointment at not being looked at as a possible option in the Indian Test team once he was on the wrong side of 30.

Vijay hasn't played an international game for India since 2018 when he last played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy down under. He has claimed that he is looking for opportunities in overseas leagues and might probably apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BCCI soon.

Speaking to Sportstar, here's what Vijay had to say about how senior players like him in domestic cricket are being looked at:

"I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play little bit of competitive cricket. After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. The media should also address it differently."

I feel I can bat the best way I can: Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay claimed that even at the age of 38, his reflexes haven't slowed down and that he is more than capable of batting against top-quality opposition. It has been a difficult decision for him to think about opportunities away from India, but he feels he simply doesn't have any choice left.

On this, Vijay stated:

"I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside. I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened happened."

Murali Vijay was one of India's most consistent performers during their 2013-14 SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) cycle. He has played 61 Tests for India and scored 3982 runs with 12 centuries to his name.

