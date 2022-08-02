"I think they should have played Virat Kohli in every international match possible" - Sanjay Manjrekar believes BCCI missed a trick by resting former India captain 

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Virat Kohli should have played in every available international fixture in order to regain his form. Kohli has been in a rut as of late and is likely to be in action at the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The former Indian captain has played only four T20Is since the culmination of the 2021 T20 World Cup, two against West Indies at home and as many games against England. The 33-year-old was rested from a handful of bilateral campaigns and is not part of the ongoing series against West Indies as well as the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

Opining that Kohli has had plenty of breaks in the recent past, Manjrekar said on Sports Over The Top:

“I think they should have played Virat Kohli in every international match possible, whatever the format because Virat has had his breaks. People are advocating that he should take some breaks and he’s had his breaks. If you look at the last two years, he’s not played a lot of International cricket."

Manjrekar added:

“Maybe there’s some logic there that we don’t know about. Maybe they had a chat with Virat Kohli, but my personal view is the more Virat Kohli would’ve played and especially these matches would’ve been better for him,"

Kohli's concerning form even puts his place in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad in jeopardy as well. Deepak Hooda's performances at No. 3 and the repeated tinkering of the lineup could cost Kohli's place in the playing XI, if not the squad.

"He has bounced back superbly" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Following persistent injury concerns and a poor run of form, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was staring at the end of his international career a couple of years back. However, the Meerut-born pacer proved his critics wrong and has arguably been India's most consistent pacer in the format over the last few months.

Jay Shah @JayShah The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.



The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. https://t.co/QfTskWX6RD

Praising Bhuvneshwar Kumar for making a strong return to the national side, Manjrekar said:

“Bhuvneshwar recently gave an interview, and he is at his peak at the moment. Eighteen months back, we thought he may not have an international career. But he has bounced back superbly and is a certainty to make the T20 world cup squad. And he said, 'The more I bowl, the more I get my rhythm.'"

Citing the right-arm pacer as an example to make his point about Kohli, Manjrekar concluded:

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar clearly has said like it is with a lot of players when you’re going through a rut, the best way to come out of the rut is by playing. So, hopefully, that will happen soon."

Should Virat Kohli have played in the tour of the Caribbean and feature against Zimbabwe to regain his form? Let us know what you think.

