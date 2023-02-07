"I think it is not possible" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Pakistan not traveling to India for the ODI World Cup 2023

Senior Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes Pakistan will have to travel to India for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place later this year.

Incidentally, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi threatened to pull out of the mega event if Team India don't travel to the neighboring country for the Asia Cup 2023.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has urged the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to shift the continental tournament out of Pakistan. A decision in this regard is likely to be made at the next ACC meeting in March.

Reacting to the comments made by the PCB chairman, Ashwin said that Babar Azam and Co. can't back out despite the ongoing tension between the two boards over the Asia Cup 2023.

Ashwin said in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

“Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won’t be participating. If you want us to participate do change the venue.”

“But we would have seen this happen many times. When we say that we won’t go to their place, they will that they will also not come to our place. Similarly, Pakistan has said that they will also not come to the World Cup. However, I think it is not possible."

India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series since 2012 due to political tensions between the two nations. However, they compete against each other in ICC events.

"I will also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin further added that he wants the tournament to take place in Sri Lanka instead of the UAE. The Emirates Cricket Board also hosted the last edition of the Asia Cup in 2022.

The 36-year-old added:

“But the final call might be the Asia Cup moved to Sri Lanka. This is an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai guys. I will also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka.”

As per reports, the continental tournament in all likelihood will be shifted out of Pakistan. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the front-runners to host the multi-team competition.

